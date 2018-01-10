The teen queen is performing at Rappler HQ!

Published 8:15 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gabbi Garcia is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Anyone who’s watched Gabbi in her role as Sang’gre Alena in Encantadia will know that the young star can sing. After all, her character in Encantadia could charm people, or put enemies in a trance using the power of her voice. (READ: ‘Encantadia’ star Gabbi Garcia: 10 cool things about the new Alena)

Apart from singing on Encantadia, Gabbi is also known for her covers of hit songs, like The Chainsmokers’ “Roses,” which she did with her sister Alex, and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” which she performed with her love team partner Ruru Madrid.

In October 2017, she took her music career further, releasing her first single “All I Need,” which is co-produced by singer Christian Bautista.

Catch Gabbi on Thursday, January 11, as she brings her powerful voice to Rappler HQ and performs her original song and other pop hits!