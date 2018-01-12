Did your favorites make it?

MANILA, Philippines – The list of Golden Disc Awards 2018 winners are here!

South Korea’s Golden Disc Awards honor members of the country’s music industry and is widely considered to be the Korean version of the Grammys.

This year, the awards were held over two nights, January 10 and 11, at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. The first night celebrated achievements in digital sales, while the achievements in physical album sales were celebrated the following day.

Here is the full list of winners:

Day 1

Best Rock Band – Hyukoh

Best New Artist – Wanna One

Best R&B/Soul – Suran

Best Girl Group – GFRIEND

Best Boy Group – BTOB

Bonsang – BLACKPINK, Heize, Bolbbalgan4, Akdong Musician, TWICE, BIGBANG, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Red Velvet, IU, BTS

Digital Daesang (Grand Prize) – IU (“Through the Night”)

Day 2

Grand Prize (Daesang): BTS

Bonsang: NU’EST W, MONSTA X, Hwang Chi Yeol, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, GOT7, Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation, EXO, BTS, Super Junior

Best OST: Ailee – “I Will Go to You like the First Snow” (“Goblin” OST)

Genie Music Popularity Award: EXO

CeCi Asia Icon Award: EXO, TWICE

Global Popularity Award: EXO

– Rappler.com