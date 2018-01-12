FULL LIST: These K-pop idols won the 32nd Golden Disc Awards
MANILA, Philippines – The list of Golden Disc Awards 2018 winners are here!
South Korea’s Golden Disc Awards honor members of the country’s music industry and is widely considered to be the Korean version of the Grammys.
This year, the awards were held over two nights, January 10 and 11, at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. The first night celebrated achievements in digital sales, while the achievements in physical album sales were celebrated the following day.
Here is the full list of winners:
Day 1
- Best Rock Band – Hyukoh
- Best New Artist – Wanna One
- Best R&B/Soul – Suran
- Best Girl Group – GFRIEND
- Best Boy Group – BTOB
- Bonsang – BLACKPINK, Heize, Bolbbalgan4, Akdong Musician, TWICE, BIGBANG, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Red Velvet, IU, BTS
- Digital Daesang (Grand Prize) – IU (“Through the Night”)
Day 2
- Grand Prize (Daesang): BTS
- Bonsang: NU’EST W, MONSTA X, Hwang Chi Yeol, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, GOT7, Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation, EXO, BTS, Super Junior
- Best OST: Ailee – “I Will Go to You like the First Snow” (“Goblin” OST)
- Genie Music Popularity Award: EXO
- CeCi Asia Icon Award: EXO, TWICE
- Global Popularity Award: EXO
– Rappler.com