Published 2:36 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The internet has been blessed with a belated Christmas present in the form of a new Taylor Swift music video, released on the pop star’s VEVO on January 11 (January 12, Philippine time).

The video was directed by Tay-tay’s go-to guy, Joseph Khan, the man behind many of her music videos, including “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “…Ready for It?”

The “End Game” video has the same moody lighting and edgy feel as her previous two videos from her Reputation album. It shows Taylor partying it up in various cities all over the world, from a yacht in Miami, to an arcade in Tokyo, to a mansion in London. At certain points in the video, she is joined by Future and Ed Sheeran, who both rap on the track.

The video does as Taylor Swift videos normally do, in that it gives the internet new source material for fresh memes, fashion inspiration, and thinly-veiled references to her high-profile spats with celebrities like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry. (READ: The clapback: 10 music feuds that hit more than just the charts)

The song itself has Taylor continuing to throw shade at her enemies with pointed lyrics like, “And you heard about me/ I got some big enemies, and “I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I put ‘em” even as the song is supposedly about wanting to be someone’s endgame. – Rappler.com