Kpop boyband SF9 takes on the Baby Shark challenge and more!

Published 9:18 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Annyeong Fantasies!

Fresh from their 2018 SF9 [Be My Fantasy] in Manila show on January 6, Rappler puts SF9 in the spotlight as they take on the cute Baby Shark Dance challenge and guess What's in the Box. (READ: SF9 to perform in Manila for 'Be My Fantasy' tour)

Sensational Feeling 9, most commonly known as SF9, is a South Korean boyband that gained wide popularity for their Latin-inspired dance music video O Sole Mio released in October 2017.

Asked of what concept they would love to try next, SF9 answers a more mature and sexier theme. They know what you love, Fantasies!

Watch the rest of the interview of SF9 with Rappler here. – Rappler.com