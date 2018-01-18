WATCH: Interview with SF9, Kpop boyband
MANILA, Philippines – Annyeong Fantasies!
Fresh from their 2018 SF9 [Be My Fantasy] in Manila show on January 6, Rappler puts SF9 in the spotlight as they take on the cute Baby Shark Dance challenge and guess What's in the Box. (READ: SF9 to perform in Manila for 'Be My Fantasy' tour)
Sensational Feeling 9, most commonly known as SF9, is a South Korean boyband that gained wide popularity for their Latin-inspired dance music video O Sole Mio released in October 2017.
Asked of what concept they would love to try next, SF9 answers a more mature and sexier theme. They know what you love, Fantasies!
Watch the rest of the interview of SF9 with Rappler here. – Rappler.com