The indie folk act is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

Published 12:20 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TheSunManager is performing at Rappler HQ!

TheSunManager is singer-songwriter April Hernandez's music project that started in 2013. Her self-titled EP was released in 2014, and her debut album, Worth, was released in 2017. TheSunManager started 2018 with a bang, dropping a new music video for the song "Other Side" on January 8.

It's looking to be another big year for April and her music project – TheSunManager will be playing at GenWe: Ultimatum, a music festival on January 26 hosted by the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership. April will be playing alongside acts such as Ebe Dancel, Truefaith, Noel Cabangon, Spongecola, Autotelic, and more.

Listen to TheSunManager's folk rock sound on Rappler Live Jam.