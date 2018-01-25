The '70s-inspired band is set to get us dancing at the Rappler HQ on Thursday, January 25!

Published 3:50 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Things are about to get funky at the Rappler HQ as IV of Spades perform for a Live Jam on Thursday, January 25.

The 4-piece band – composed of Badjao de Castro, Blaster Silonga, Unique Salonga, and Zild Benitez – is fairly young, the members' ages ranging from 17 to 23. They came together in 2014.

IV of Spades is taking the local music scene by storm, not only with their fun, pop-funk tunes, but also with the visuals that come with the package. The group members are always styled in bright ’70s-inspired getups, whether it’s for an interview, a gig, or their music videos.

Catch IV of Spades by tuning in on fb.com/rapplerdotcom or by bookmarking this page! – Rappler.com