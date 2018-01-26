WATCH: Nadine Lustre’s new ’St4y Up’ music video
MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Nadine Lustre released a new music video on January 24 for her latest single, “St4y Up.”
Directed by Petersen Vargas, everything about the video screams “millennial,” from its moody colors, to the retro touches, to the slow-mo shots of cool kids enjoying a rager. Nadine proves herself to be triple threat in this video, not only singing, but dancing in several sequences.
The video also pays tribute to Nadine’s younger brother, Isaiah, known as Ice, who died in October 2017. Towards the end of the video, Nadine is shown sending a text to Ice, saying “I miss u.”
In an Instagram post, Nadine thanked the people behind the song, including JaDine fans, her friends and family, her management Viva Entertainment, the track’s producer CRWN, and Flipmusic Records.
When #St4yUp was still on the works, I had nothing but doubt. Glad to know that everyone enjoys/appreciates this one. Thank you JaDines, for always having our backs. Thank you friends for pushing me and keeping me inspired during my dark days. Thank you family for keeping me strong cuz Mama didn't raise no quitter. Thank you VIVA family for letting us explore. @flipmusicph for helping us get the track done. @thatsokayking for producing such an amazing track. Its LIT. and of-course, My love @james for adding so much pizzazz to the song and the piggy back ride when I couldn't walk on my own. Careless Music Manila, LET'S GO. #CarelessMusicManila
She also thanked her boyfriend James Reid “for adding so much pizzazz to the song and the piggy back ride when I couldn’t walk on my own,” she said. James co-wrote the song with Nadine. – Rappler.com