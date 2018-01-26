Nadine proves she is a triple treat

Published 2:29 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Nadine Lustre released a new music video on January 24 for her latest single, “St4y Up.”

Directed by Petersen Vargas, everything about the video screams “millennial,” from its moody colors, to the retro touches, to the slow-mo shots of cool kids enjoying a rager. Nadine proves herself to be triple threat in this video, not only singing, but dancing in several sequences.

The video also pays tribute to Nadine’s younger brother, Isaiah, known as Ice, who died in October 2017. Towards the end of the video, Nadine is shown sending a text to Ice, saying “I miss u.”

In an Instagram post, Nadine thanked the people behind the song, including JaDine fans, her friends and family, her management Viva Entertainment, the track’s producer CRWN, and Flipmusic Records.

She also thanked her boyfriend James Reid “for adding so much pizzazz to the song and the piggy back ride when I couldn’t walk on my own,” she said. James co-wrote the song with Nadine. – Rappler.com