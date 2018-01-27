The former Westlife singer is coming to promote his new album 'Love Always'

Published 2:32 PM, January 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three years since his Manila concert, former Westlife singer Shane Filan is coming back to the Philippines to promote his new album, Love Always. (Recap: Shane Filan serenades fan, performs with PH singer in Manila concert)

Shane is set to do a series of pre-Valentine's promotions from February 9 to 11. He'll be at Robinsons Place Manila (February 9), Robinsons Galleria Cebu (February 10), and Robinsons Magnolia (February 11).

Joining Shane in his promotions are singer Sitti Navarro and Sabrina.

Love Always is Shane's 3rd solo album since Westlife's disbandment. In a press release, the Irish singer said Love Always is an album he had been wanting to do.

"This is an album I have been wanting to make for a long time. I love singing ballads, and this album is full of some of my all-time favorite songs as well as some fan choices, such as the Bangles hit 'Eternal Flame,' which I had never thought about covering but loved recording, to one of my own personal favorites, Bryan Adams’ 'Heaven,'" he said.

"Picking the tracks was the most difficult part of the process, and I wanted to put my own take on them, and I’m really proud of the versions I have done. There are also 3 brand new original tracks that I’ve written following requests by fans for some new music and I am really proud of how they sit alongside the other songs,” he added.

The album contains other songs, such as "This I Promise You," "Don't Dream It's Over," "Make You Feel My Love," "Heaven," and more. The carrier singer is "Unbreakable."

Shane rose to prominence as the lead singer of Westlife. The group was known for their songs, such as "Swear It Again," "Fool Again," and more. – Rappler.com