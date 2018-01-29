FULL LIST: Grammy Awards 2018 winners
MANILA, Philippines – Music's biggest stars gathered on Sunday, January 28 (Monday, January 29 Manila) for the 60th Grammy Awards.
Hip-hop artist Jay-Z led the pack with 8 nominations but failed to win an award. Kendrick Lamar who had 7 nominations, won 5 awards, including Best Rap Album; while Bruno Mars, who had 6 nominations, walked away with both Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Lamar, along with music superstars Bono, The Edge, and Lady Gaga, also opened the show in a politically charged performance.
With a US flag in the background, Lamar launched into the politically charged rhymes of "XXX" at New York's Madison Square Garden with a stage full of dancers who later drop to the floor to the sound of gunfire. Lamar hyped up the crowd and hit a frenetic pitch right before Bono and The Edge appeared onstage.
David Chapelle was heard between songs with interludes saying, “I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America.” And “Rumble young man, rumble.”
Lady Gaga quickly followed Lamar by performing "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" from her 5th studio album, Joanne
In a nod to the growing women's movement against sexual abuse, Gaga – who has spoken of being raped – whispered from the piano: "Time's up."
The Grammys were hosted by James Corden.
Album of the Year
- Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama — Lorde
- WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Record of the Year
- “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
- “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
- “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
- WINNER: ”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
- “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
- “4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
- “Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
- “1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
- WINNER: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
New Artist
- WINNER: Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Pop Solo Performance
- “Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
- “Praying” — Kesha
- “Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
- “What About Us” — P!nk
- WINNER: “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- “Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
- “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
- “Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
- Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
- Triplicate — Bob Dylan
- In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
- Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
- WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists
Pop Vocal Album
- Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
- Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
- Evolve — Imagine Dragons
- Rainbow — Kesha
- Joanne — Lady Gaga
- WINNER: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Dance Recording
- “Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
- “Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
- “Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram
- WINNER: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
- “Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Dance/Electronic Album
- Migration — Bonobo
- WINNER: 3-D the Catalogue — Kraftwerk
- Mura Masa — Mura Masa
- A Moment Apart — Odesza
- What Now — Sylvan Esso
Contemporary Instrumental Album
- What If — the Jerry Douglas Band
- Spirit — Alex Han
- Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
- WINNER: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
- Bad Hombre— Antonio Sanchez
Rock Performance
- WINNER: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
- “The Promise” — Chris Cornell
- “Run” — Foo Fighters
- “No Good” — Kaleo
- “Go to War” — Nothing More
Metal Performance
- “Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
- “Black Hoodie” — Body Count
- “Forever” — Code Orange
- WINNER: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
- “Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Rock Song
- “Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
- “Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
- “Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
- WINNER: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
- “The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Rock Album
- Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
- Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica
- The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
- Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
- WINNER: A Deeper Understanding — the War on Drugs
Alternative Music Album
- Everything Now — Arcade Fire
- Humanz — Gorillaz
- American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
- Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
- WINNER: Sleep Well Beast — The National
R&B Performance
- “Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
- “Distraction” — Kehlani
- “High” — Ledisi
- WINNER: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
- “The Weekend” — SZA
Traditional R&B Performance
- “Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project
- WINNER: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
- “What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones
- “All the Way” — Ledisi
- “Still” — Mali Music
R&B Song
- “First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
- “Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
- “Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
- “Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
- WINNER: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Urban Contemporary Album
- Free 6lack — 6lack
- Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
- American Teen — Khalid
- Ctrl — SZA
- WINNER: Starboy — the Weeknd
R&B Album
- Freudian — Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule — Ledisi
- WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
- Gumbo — PJ Morton
- Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Rap Performance
- “Bounce Back” — Big Sean
- “Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
- “4:44” — Jay-Z
- WINNER: “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/Sung Performance
- “Prblms” — 6lack
- “Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- “Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
- WINNER: “Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
- “Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Rap Song
- “Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
- “Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
- WINNER: “Humble.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)”
- “Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
- “The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Rap Album
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- WINNER: Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
- Culture — Migos
- Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
- Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Country Solo Performance
- “Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
- “Losing You” — Alison Krauss
- “Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
- “I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
- WINNER: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Country Duo/Group Performance
- “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
- “My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
- “You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
- WINNER: “Better Man” — Little Big Town
- “Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Country Song
- “Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
- “Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
- WINNER: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
- “Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Country Album
- Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
- Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
- The Breaker — Little Big Town
- Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
- WINNER: From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
New Age Album
- Reflection — Brian Eno
- SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
- WINNER: Dancing on Water — Peter Kater
- Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
- Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist
- “Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist
- “Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist
- WINNER: “Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist
- “Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album
- The Journey — The Baylor Project
- A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
- Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón
- Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
- WINNER: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Jazz Instrumental Album
- Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio
- WINNER: Rebirth — Billy Childs
- Project Freedom — Joey DeFrancesco & the People
- Open Book — Fred Hersch
- The Dreamer Is the Dream— Chris Potter
Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley
- Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band
- WINNER: Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band
- Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
- Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
Latin Jazz Album
- Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter” — Antonio Adolfo
- Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
- Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos” — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
- Típico — Miguel Zenón
- WINNER: Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Gospel Performance/Song
- “Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell
- “You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
- “Better Days” — Le’Andria
- “My Life” — the Walls Group
- WINNER: “Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns
- “Clean” — Natalie Grant
- WINNER: “What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship
- “Even If” — MercyMe
- “Hills and Valleys” — Tauren Wells
Gospel Album
- Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
- Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
- Close — Marvin Sapp
- Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
- WINNER: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Rise — Danny Gokey
- Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
- Lifer — MercyMe
- Hills and Valleys — Tauren Wells
- WINNER: Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Roots Gospel Album
- The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1 — the Collingsworth Family
- Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
- Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
- WINNER: Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
- Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River
Latin Pop Album
- Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
- Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
- Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
- Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
- WINNER: El Dorado — Shakira
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- Ayo — Bomba Estéreo
- Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
- Salvavidas de Hielo — Jorge Drexler
- El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles
- WINNER: Residente — Residente
Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer y Hoy — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos — Alex Campos
WINNER: Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Zapateando en el Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Tropical Latin Album
Albita — Albita
Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers
WINNER: Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible — Diego el Cigala
American Roots Performance
WINNER: “Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes
“Let My Mother Live” — Blind Boys of Alabama
“Arkansas Farmboy” — Glen Campbell
“Steer Your Way” — Leonard Cohen
“I Never Cared for You” — Alison Krauss
American Roots Song
“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings
“I Wish You Well” — the Mavericks
WINNER: “If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
“My Only True Friend” — Gregg Allman
Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
WINNER: The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day — the Mavericks
Bluegrass Album
Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland
WINNER: Laws of Gravity — the Infamous Stringdusters
Original — Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny
WINNER: All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Traditional Blues Album
Migration Blues — Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll and Tumble — R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train— Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
WINNER: Blue & Lonesome — the Rolling Stones
Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live in Lafayette — Sonny Landreth
WINNER: TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Got Soul — Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Live From the Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Folk Album
WINNER: Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Semper Femina — Laura Marling
The Queen of Hearts — Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore — the Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Regional Roots Music Album
Top of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena
WINNER: Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers
Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live] — Northern Cree
Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi
Reggae Album
Chronology — Chronixx
Lost in Paradise — Common Kings
Wash House Ting — J Boog
WINNER: Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage
World Music Album
- Memoria de los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo
- Para Mi — Buika
- Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
- WINNER: Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Elwan — Tinariwen
Children’s Album
- Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold
- WINNER: Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
- Lemonade — Justin Roberts
- Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers
- Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
- Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
- Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
- WINNER:The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Comedy Album
- WINNER: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle
- Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
- Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
- A Speck of Dust — Sarah Silverman”
- What Now? — Kevin Hart
Musical Theater Album
- Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Baby Driver (Various Artists)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Various Artists)
- Hidden Figures: The Album (Various Artists)
- WINNER: La La Land (Various Artists)
- Moana: The Songs (Various Artists)
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
- Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
- Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
- Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
- WINNER: La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Song Written for Visual Media
- “City of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
- WINNER: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
- “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
- “Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
- “Stand Up for Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
Instrumental Composition
- “Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
- “Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
- “Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
- WINNER: “Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
- “Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
Music Video
- “Up All Night” — Beck
- “Makeba” — Jain
- “The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
- WINNER: “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
- “1-800-273-8255” — Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Music Film
- “One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
- “Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
- WINNER: “The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
- “Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
