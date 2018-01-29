The duo delivers a showstopping performance

Published 5:56 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Trust Cardi B to make her Grammys debut with no less than the night’s biggest winner, Bruno Mars.

The duo gave one of the most showstopping numbers at the 2018 Grammy Awards as they performed Bruno’s single “Finesse,” in a number inspired by the ‘90s sketch show, In Living Color, much like the song’s original music video.

Cardi kicked off the performance with a high-powered rap, giving way to Bruno’s signature suave voice. The two then come together for a powerful ending that had the crowd catching their breath.

That same night, Bruno took home the awards for Record, Album, and Song of the year, as well as awards for Best R&B song, album, and performance. (FULL LIST: Grammy Awards 2018 winners) – Rappler.com