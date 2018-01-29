The singer dedicates her performance to her aunt, and references the Times Up movement

Published 6:34 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When Lady Gaga is on stage, one expects nothing less than a stunning show – and that was exactly what the audience got at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The artist toned down her usual theatrics for a quietly powerful performance from behind a piano covered in giant angel wings.

Gaga, accompanied by producer Mark Ronson on the guitar, started her number with a stripped-down version of her new single, “Joanne,” dedicated to her father’s late sister.

In the middle of the performance, she says “times up,” and then segues into “Million Reasons,” ending, quite literally, on a high as she held the final high note and drew cheers from the crowd. – Rappler.com