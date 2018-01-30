The reel and real life love team is set to hold their concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in February

Published 10:20 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after the success of their first concert Jadine in Love at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, real life couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre are set to perform in the same venue once more on February 9.

Revolution will show a whole new side to the couple since they were incredible hands on with the production.

Excited for the concert? Here are 5 things to look forward to:

1. James gets to sing songs from his album, Palm Dreams. Released last year, Palm Dreams is James' 3rd album. It contains the song "Cool Down," which was played non-stop on music streaming sites and radio.

2. Get ready to listen to something more personal. In an interview with the press last January 5, James said that he and Nadine will focus on their music.

"Our last concert [was] heavily based on our teleserye, Till I Met You, and our duets. But this time it's more on our music, our compositions. Not just mine but also Nadine's," he said.

"I'm really going to be showcasing my music in this concert. Last year it was all covers. This is actually my first concert [for] my album, Palm Dreams."

3. Tons of star-studded guests. Expect a lot of star powers as the couple will be joined by friends Sam Concepcion, Kiana Valenciano, and Bret Jackson. It was also announced that Vice Ganda and popstar princess Sarah Geronimo will also be part of the program.

While people have seen James and Sarah together in productions of ASAP and in their upcoming movie, Miss Granny, there hasn't been many Sarah-Nadine collaborations.

"Definitely meron po kaming collaboration, meron kaming duet ni Ate Sarah dito sa concert... bongga siya," Nadine said.

(We definitely have a collaboration. Sarah and I have a duet here in the concert...it's something awesome.)

4. Nadine had something to do with the staging. Having directed one of James' music videos, Nadine will also be helping out with the show's visuals.

"Dito po sa Revolution kasi talagang (With Revolution, we're really) hands on with the concert and the concept as well. With the VTR, lahat ho ng (all the ) visuals that we will be shooting, I'll be directing most of it and of course, direk Paul [Basinillo] is also directing some of it. But mostly ako po yung gumawa (I'll be the one doing it)," she said.

5. Will there be a "big announcement?" If in Jadine In Love they confessed they were already in love with each other, people are wondering if there is something equally juicy that will be announced at the concert. (We can't help but hope so!)

"Announcement? Surprise na lang? (Can it be a surprise?)" James teased. – Rappler.com

'Revolution,' the Jadine Concert, is produced by Viva Live. For tickets, log on to Ticketnet.com.ph or call Viva Live at 687-7236.