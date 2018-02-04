Gary Valenciano, JaDine, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez and more are set to serenade lovers out there

Published 10:05 PM, February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's the love month once again and that means it's time for Valentine's Day concerts.

Unsure of which artist to watch with your significant other? Here's a roundup of the shows this coming day of hearts.

1. Revolution: The JaDine Concert. Two years since their big concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where they confessed they were really in love, Nadine Lustre and James Reid will return onstage, this time with guests such as Vice Ganda and Sarah Geronimo, for "Revolution" on February 9.

2. #paMORE. Join Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, and Regine Velasquez at the Mall of Asia Arena and listen to their classic hits. The show will be on February 10.

3. Gary V Love in Motion. Mr Pure Energy Gary Valenciano will serenade fans in Shangri-La at the Fort with special guests Jona and The AMP band on February 14.

3. Timeless OPM. Catch Rico J Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera, and Claire dela Fuente as they sing their classic hits in " Timeless OPM," happening at 8 pm on February 14 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila. Take a trip down memory lane as the OPM legends serenade you with their greatest songs, including "May Bukas Pa," "Isang Linggong Pag-ibig," "Sayang," and "Maging Sino Ka Man." Special guests are Rita Daniela and LA Santos. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

4. South Serenades: A Jose Mari Chan Valentine Concert. Have a romantic moment at the Bellevue Manila with none other than Jose Mari Chan on February 10. Listen to his classic songs while enjoying a good meal at Cafe d'Asie. Janet Basco will also join Jose Mari.

5. Love Rocks. International singer Peabo Bryson, known for his renditions of "A Whole New World," "Beauty and the Beast," and "If Ever You're In My Arms Again," will be joined by Jenine Desiderio and J Michaels at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on February 13.

6. Zsa Zsa Padilla in Cebu. The Divine Diva comes to Cebu on February 10 for her concert "Beginnings," with special guests Zia Quizon and Robin Nievera. The concert will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, with musical direction by Homer Flores.

7. Love Matters. Kuh Ledesma returns to the stage with daughter Isabella and special guests Kris Lawrence and Gabby Concepcion, in a concert titled "Love Matters" at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent on February 13.

8. Himig ng Pag-ibig : A Lolita Carbon Valentine Special. After last year's Fullblast! Pinoy Superbands, Lolita Carbon will hold a concert featuring the Metro Manila Concert Orchestra at the Grand Ballroom of the Manila Hotel on February 14. The concert comes with a dinner that starts at 6 pm.

9. Love Wins. Catch Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actress 2017 Joanna Ampil, as she performs at the Globe Auditorium in the BGC Arts Center on February 14. Special guests are Mark Bautista, Arman Ferrer, and Joaquin Valdes.

10. Dionne Warwick live in Manila. The woman behind big hits such as "That's What Friends Are For," "I Say A Little Prayer," and "Walk on By" will hold a two-night concert at the Solaire Grand Ballroom on February 13 and 14.

11. This is Us. Hits: Original and Covers. Aiza Seguerra and The Company team up for a two-night concert at the Music Museum on February 13 and 14. Musical direction is by Beth Martin.

– with a report from Precious del Valle / Rappler.com