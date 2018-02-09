The band is playing at Rappler HQ ahead of the UP Fair

Published 8:19 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fire Underwater is playing on Rappler Live Jam!

The band mixes various genres including rock, funk, blues, and jazz as they play in different venues across Metro Manila. For Live Jam, they’ll be playing an acoustic set ahead of their appearance at the REV Music Festival.

The REV Music Festival is part of the weeklong UP Fair. The festival will be held on Tuesday, February 13 at the Sunken Garden at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City. (READ: Why UP Fair is ingrained in the university culture)

Along with Fire Underwater, other artists performing at REV include Slapshock, Queso, Geryhoundz, Dong Abay, Ben and Ben, Autotelic, and the Adinkra Lumads Djembe Community.

Catch Fire Underwater as they play their music and talk about the upcoming REV Music Festival! Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com