Get in the mood with these sexy tunes

Published 8:37 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With Valentine’s Day coming up, sex is definitely on people’s agendas – and there’s no better way to set the mood than with a sexy song, or several.

Spotify Philippines named the top 10 songs Filipino listeners are having sex to. Whether you’re spending the night with a lover, or giving yourself some love, these tunes may help you get it on.

The Weeknd - “Earned It”

This slow jam has the ultimate stamp of sex song credibility: it’s on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack.

Bishop Briggs - “River”

Bishop Briggs’ voice – which alternates from breathy whispers to powerful bellows – is so subtly sexual, you may not realized you’re turned on until you’ve finished listening to the song.

Jeremih - “Birthday Sex”

Because a good sack session can make every day feel like your birthday.

Daniel Caesar - “Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)”

With a slinky bass line and lyrics like “everything I need’s between those thighs,” and Kali Uchis singing towards the end, this song is all the foreplay you’ll need.

Chris Brown - “Wet The Bed”

Who knows what Chris Brown was thinking when he decided to name a sex song after a night-time bladder problem – but the fact that it’s on this list just goes to show that it works.

LANY - “ILYSB - STRIPPED”

With a title that is an acronym for “I love you so bad,” this song is as romantic as it is sexy – and the slower, stripped version will make you want to strip yourself.

Ciara - “Body Party”

There are few things sexier than Ciara singing “my body is your party, baby.”

LANY - “Super Far”

It may sound rather upbeat for a sex song, but pretty much everything LANY does is sexy anyway.

Khalid - “Location”

It’s hard to tell what’s sexiest about this trippy track – Khalid’s voice, the guitar solo towards the end, or the chorus, which goes “Send me your location/ Let’s focus on communicatin’” – because in a world where getting a text back is a rarity, a partner who insists on communicating is definitely a turn-on.

Ginuwine - “Pony”

The chorus – “If you’re horny, let’s do it/ Ride it, my pony” – is as upfront and slightly desperate as a fuccboi on Tinder, so if that’s your type, this song will definitely do it for you. It also has the added value of being the song that Channing Tatum sexy danced to in Magic Mike XXL. – Rappler.com