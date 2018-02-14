The full video drops Valentine's Day

Published 10:57 AM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eminem and Ed Sheeran may seem an unlikely combination but the two joined forces on the song "River" as fans can see on the teaser that was released by Eminem on his Twitter account.

The video Eminem posted showed both sharing their thoughts on love. The full video will be released on Valentine's Day (February 15 in the Philippines).

Eminem tweeted: "Unhappy Valentine’s day! #River Music Video ft. [Ed Sheeran] WEDNESDAY."

Unhappy Valentine’s day! #River Music Video ft. @edsheeran WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/vrAmpzDtiL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 12, 2018

The rapper also shared a link to another teaser where he is shown boxing.

The song "River" is part of Eminem's album Revival, which was released last year.

In an interview with Billboard in December, the "Shape of You" singer said that he got an email from the rapper's manager about a possible song. He was at that time in Australia staying at Russell Crowe's house.

"So I used the studio at Russell’s house... played the drums on it, and then played the guitar, and then recorded the thing and wrote the chorus and did the piano on it, and then sent it off. This was like March 2016,” Ed said.

It was not until May 2017 that Ed would hear back about the possibility of his song being used. He was able to meet Eminem in Detroit, saying he was "such as sweet, talented guy." – Rappler.com