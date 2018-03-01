FULL LIST: The nominees for Myx Music Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Myx Music channel announced the nominees for the various categories in the Myx Music Awards 2018.
Sarah Geronimo, Jona, and Glaiza de Castro lead this year's nominees for the Female Artist of the Year, while James Reid and Iñigo Pascual lead the nominations for Male Artist of the Year.
Glaiza, Jona, James, and Sarah will also compete with each other for Song of the Year with Moira dela Torre.
Fans can log on to myxph.com/myxmusicawards to vote until May 8 for their favorite artists.
The awards is scheduled on May 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The nominees:
Song of the Year
- “Cool Down” by James Reid
- “Ano Nga Ba Tayo” by Jona
- “Kaibigan Mo” by Sarah and Yeng Constantino
- “Sa’Yo Pa Rin” by Glaiza de Castro
- “Titibo-Tibo” by Moira dela Torre
Music Video of the Year
- “C@ll” by Bamboo
- “Cebuana” by Karencitta
- “Misteryo” by Sarah Geronimo
- “Sa’Yo Pa Rin” by Glaiza de Castro,
- “The Life” by James Reid
Artist of the Year
- Darren Espanto
- Iñigo Pascual
- James Reid
- Sarah Geronimo
- KZ Tandingan
Female Artist of the Year
- Sarah Geronimo
- Glaiza de Castro
- Jona
- KZ Tandingan
- Morissette
Male Artist of the Year
- Darren Espanto
- Iñigo Pascual
- James Reid
- Quest
- TJ Monterde
Group of the Year
- BoybandPH
- Gimme 5
- IV of Spades
- Silent Sanctuary
- The Juans
Mellow of the Year
- "Ano Nga Ba Tayo? by Jona
- "Fly Tonight" by Ylona Garcia
- "Malaya" by Moira dela Torre
- "Narinig Mo Ba" by Morissette
- "Walang Hanggan" by Quest
Rock Video of the Year
- "Against the Ropes" by Typecast featuring Reg Rubio
- "Balewala" by Brisom
- "Disease" by Philia
- "Laro" by Autotelic
- "Take Me Down" by Mr Bone and the Boneyard Circus
Urban Video of the Year
- "Bituin" by Shehyee featuring Keiko Necesario
- "Does She Know" by Kiana Valenciano featuring Curtis Smith
- "Labo" by KZ Tandingan
- "Ice Tubig" by Gloc-9 featuring Mike Luis
- "Tagay" by Quest
New Artist of the Year
- IV of Spades
- Karencitta
- Leanne and Narra
- Sassa
- Volts Vallejo
Collaboration of the Year
- "I'll Be There" by Darren Espanto and Jed Madela
- "Kaibigan" by Sarah Geronimo and Yeng Constantino
- "Tayo na lang Kasi" by Jason Dy and Kyla
- "Till the End of Time" by Jona and BoybandPH
- "Tumalon" by Ella Cruz and Julian Trono
Remake of the Year
- "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Daniel Padilla
- "I'll Be There" by Darren Espanto and Jed Madela
- "If We Fall In Love" by Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon
- "Somebody" by BoybandPH
- "Why Can't It Be" by Kay Cal
Media Soundtrack of the Year
- "Alon" by Hale
- "Balisong" by The Juans
- "Pusong Ligaw" by Jona
- "Torete" by Moira dela Torre
- "Two Less Lonely People in the World" by KZ Tandingan
Music Video Appearance of the Year
- Sam Milby and Angelica Panganiban in "Malaya" by Moira dela Torre
- Arci Muñoz in "Why Can't It Be" by Kay Cal
- Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo in "Kulay" by Young JV
- Maja Salvador and John Lloyd Cruz in "Lloydy" by Paulo Avelino
- Nadine Lustre in "The Life" by James Reid
International Video of the Year
- "Black Suit" by Super Junior
- "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
- "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran
- "Sign of Times" by Harry Styles
- "Touch" by Little Mix
Myx Celebrity VJ of the Year
- Edward Barber
- BoybandPH
- Empoy
- JK Labajo
- Kim Chiu
- Kira Balinger
- Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo
- Kyle Echarri
- Leila Alcasid
- Maris Racal
- Maymay Entrata
- Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon
Myx Bandarito Performance of the Year
- Brisom
- IV of Spades
- Keiko Necesario
- Snakefight
- Zsaris
– Rappler.com