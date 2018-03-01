Sarah G and James Reid are among this year's nominees

Published 10:37 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Myx Music channel announced the nominees for the various categories in the Myx Music Awards 2018.

Sarah Geronimo, Jona, and Glaiza de Castro lead this year's nominees for the Female Artist of the Year, while James Reid and Iñigo Pascual lead the nominations for Male Artist of the Year.

Glaiza, Jona, James, and Sarah will also compete with each other for Song of the Year with Moira dela Torre.

Fans can log on to myxph.com/myxmusicawards to vote until May 8 for their favorite artists.

The awards is scheduled on May 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The nominees:

Song of the Year

“Cool Down” by James Reid

“Ano Nga Ba Tayo” by Jona

“Kaibigan Mo” by Sarah and Yeng Constantino

“Sa’Yo Pa Rin” by Glaiza de Castro

“Titibo-Tibo” by Moira dela Torre

Music Video of the Year

“C@ll” by Bamboo

“Cebuana” by Karencitta

“Misteryo” by Sarah Geronimo

“Sa’Yo Pa Rin” by Glaiza de Castro,

“The Life” by James Reid

Artist of the Year

Darren Espanto

Iñigo Pascual

James Reid

Sarah Geronimo

KZ Tandingan

Female Artist of the Year

Sarah Geronimo

Glaiza de Castro

Jona

KZ Tandingan

Morissette

Male Artist of the Year

Darren Espanto

Iñigo Pascual

James Reid

Quest

TJ Monterde

Group of the Year

BoybandPH

Gimme 5

IV of Spades

Silent Sanctuary

The Juans

Mellow of the Year

"Ano Nga Ba Tayo? by Jona

"Fly Tonight" by Ylona Garcia

"Malaya" by Moira dela Torre

"Narinig Mo Ba" by Morissette

"Walang Hanggan" by Quest

Rock Video of the Year

"Against the Ropes" by Typecast featuring Reg Rubio

"Balewala" by Brisom

"Disease" by Philia

"Laro" by Autotelic

"Take Me Down" by Mr Bone and the Boneyard Circus

Urban Video of the Year

"Bituin" by Shehyee featuring Keiko Necesario

"Does She Know" by Kiana Valenciano featuring Curtis Smith

"Labo" by KZ Tandingan

"Ice Tubig" by Gloc-9 featuring Mike Luis

"Tagay" by Quest

New Artist of the Year

IV of Spades

Karencitta

Leanne and Narra

Sassa

Volts Vallejo

Collaboration of the Year

"I'll Be There" by Darren Espanto and Jed Madela

"Kaibigan" by Sarah Geronimo and Yeng Constantino

"Tayo na lang Kasi" by Jason Dy and Kyla

"Till the End of Time" by Jona and BoybandPH

"Tumalon" by Ella Cruz and Julian Trono

Remake of the Year

"Can't Help Falling In Love" by Daniel Padilla

"I'll Be There" by Darren Espanto and Jed Madela

"If We Fall In Love" by Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon

"Somebody" by BoybandPH

"Why Can't It Be" by Kay Cal

Media Soundtrack of the Year

"Alon" by Hale

"Balisong" by The Juans

"Pusong Ligaw" by Jona

"Torete" by Moira dela Torre

"Two Less Lonely People in the World" by KZ Tandingan

Music Video Appearance of the Year

Sam Milby and Angelica Panganiban in "Malaya" by Moira dela Torre

Arci Muñoz in "Why Can't It Be" by Kay Cal

Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo in "Kulay" by Young JV

Maja Salvador and John Lloyd Cruz in "Lloydy" by Paulo Avelino

Nadine Lustre in "The Life" by James Reid

International Video of the Year

"Black Suit" by Super Junior

"Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

"Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

"Sign of Times" by Harry Styles

"Touch" by Little Mix

Myx Celebrity VJ of the Year

Edward Barber

BoybandPH

Empoy

JK Labajo

Kim Chiu

Kira Balinger

Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo

Kyle Echarri

Leila Alcasid

Maris Racal

Maymay Entrata

Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon

Myx Bandarito Performance of the Year

Brisom

IV of Spades

Keiko Necesario

Snakefight

Zsaris

– Rappler.com