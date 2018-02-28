The 'Stay With Me' singer is holding a concert in October

MANILA, Philippines – British singer Sam Smith announced he's coming back to Asia, and the Philippines will be part of his tour.

On Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer posted that he's heading to the Philippines for a concert on October 5 this year.

The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"Asia! Incredibly excited to announce some shows for you. Let's sing together this October," he said.

Sam is also heading for Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

It will be the second time Sam will perform in the Philippines. He previously came to the country in November 2015.

For tickets to his concert, log on to smtickets.com starting April 11.

