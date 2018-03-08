The up-and-coming artist is bringing his smooth sound to Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Fern is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The 17-year-old singer/songwriter is one of the local music industry’s most promising up-and-comers. With his smooth, soulful voice and songwriting talent, Fern may soon be a name that everyone knows.

Fern, whose real name is Fernando Tan, started out as the lead vocalist and guitarist of a band. He has since branched out to make his own music, as well as to co-write and co-produce for his fellow artists, including Claudia Barretto.

He released his debut single “Into You” in November, and the song has since been streamed over a million times on Spotify.

Catch Fern on Friday, March 9, as he performs the hit song, and talks about his artistry and budding music career on Rappler Live Jam!