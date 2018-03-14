This is the group's latest song since December 2016

Published 10:14 AM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop group Big Bang on Tuesday, March 13, released "Flower Road" – the group's last single before going on hiatus.

The song, with lyrics written by G-Dragon and T.O.P, features the voices of all 5 members, including Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri.

This is Big Bang's latest song since the group released "Fxxk It," "Last Dance" and "Girlfriend" – the last 3 songs of their MADE album – in December 2016.

The new song was released on the same day Daesung started his mandatory military service.

On Tuesday, Seungri, the only member who has yet to enlist in the military, posted on his Instagram account following the release of "Flower Road."

According to Soompi, Seungri wrote on his Instagram that he plans to enlist once he has completed his planned schedule for this year "to minimize Big Bang's hiatus."

"Please listen to Big Bang's new song 'Flower Road' a lot. Just like it says in the lyrics, we will be waiting in the same spot for all of you. As always, thank you and I love you," he added. – Rappler.com