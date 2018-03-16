The first Campfire Session of the summer is happening soon!

Published 6:12 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Summer is officially here, and Campfire Sessions will be kicking it off in a memorable way with their first show for the year, featuring Urbandub. The alt-rock favorite is turning the beach into their stage as they play for a campfire-lit audience in Bolinao, Pangasinan.

By now, the show is already fully booked, and for those who are going, here are some tips to keep in mind to make sure the experience will be every bit as magical as it’s set up to be:

Stock up on sunblock…

This one’s obvious. It’s summer, and you’ll be at the beach. If you don’t want to go home with painful burnt skin, you’re going to want to apply sunblock liberally, and reapply whenever you sweat or swim.

…But bring rain gear just in case

The Bolinao forecast this weekend is all sunny skies, but these days, you never know when a rainshower may sneak up on you. Pack a compact raincoat or jacket and an umbrella, just in case.

Pack well

Speaking of packing essentials, double-check your bags to make sure you have everything you need for a weekend away. While you won’t exactly be roughing it in a tent, the rooms and cottages provided may not be able to provide everything you expect. Make sure you have your basic toiletries, first aid kits, and towels when you leave your home.

Have a buddy, and stick to them

Making sure a friend knows your whereabouts at all times is an easy way to make sure nothing goes wrong at the event, especially if you plan on swimming, going for a hike, or doing anything else where you may potentially get lost or stranded. Besides, music and memories are always better when shared, anyway!

Unplug

Of course you’re going to want to document your weekend (and post everything on social media in real time) – but if the WiFi is spotty and signal is low (which is to be expected), don’t stress about it and just enjoy the moment. If you absolutely have to though, bring a fully-charged powerbank, just in case you have trouble finding somewhere to juice up your gadgets.

Green Turismo’s Campfire Sessions featuring Urbandub is happening on March 17 to 18 in Bolinao, Pangasinan. – Rappler.com