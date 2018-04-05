WINNER once again collaborates with Grammy-winning American director Dave Meyers, who also directed the music video for the group's 2017 hit song 'Really Really'

Published 8:31 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Guess who's back?

Korean pop group WINNER on Wednesday, April 4, released Everyd4y, the group's 2nd studio album since their 2014 debut.

The group also dropped the music video for the album's title track "Everyday," a song about wanting to spend time with your loved one all days of the week.

Members Yoon (Kang Seung-yoon) and Mino (Song Min-ho) helped compose "Everyday." They also wrote the song's lyrics together with fellow member Hoony (Lee Seung-hoon). Vocalist Jinu (Kim Jin-woo) rounds out the 4-member group.

For the music video, WINNER once again collaborated with Grammy-winning American director Dave Meyers, who also directed the music video for the group's 2017 hit song "Really Really." Both songs were released exactly one year apart.

According to Soompi, "Everyday" reached No. 1 on all 6 major Korean realtime charts just hours after its release.

WINNER leader Yoon took to Twitter to thank their fans – collectively known as Inner Circle – after the release:

Everyd4y is WINNER's latest album since their last comeback in August 2017, when they promoted their single album Our Twenty For.

After winning a reality survival program, WINNER made their debut in 2014 as a 5-member group under YG Entertainment, the same agency of K-pop groups Big Bang, 2NE1, and iKON. Member Nam Tae-hyun left the group in 2016 and started his own band, South Club. – Rappler.com