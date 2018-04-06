The K-pop group surprises fans with a new song and a 9-minute video to go with it

Published 11:30 AM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop group BTS, or Bangtan Boys, is back with a new song and a 9-minute music video to go with it.

On Friday, April 6, the K-pop group surprised fans with "Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF 起 Wonder." Fans are speculating that the video's title hints at a new EP titled Wonder, a follow-up to September 2017's Her.

The music video starts with dark scenes, wherein band members are trapped in rooms or caught in fires, all set to Debussy's "Clair De Lune."

At around the 3-minute mark, the upbeat tune of "Euphoria" cuts through, as the boys have fun in what looks like an abandoned factory.

The video was directed by YongSeok Choi and produced by Emma SungEun Kim. According to the final credits, the song was produced by Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young with Candace Nicole Sosa, Melanie Joy Fontana, BigHit Entertainment founder "Hitman" Bang Si Hyuk, Supreme Boi, Adora, and RM. – Rappler.com