'Itong song lang sana na gagawin mas high sa pag ibig,' Sarah tells songwriter Yumi

Published 11:26 AM, April 07, 2018

Sarah Geronimo, queen to all popsters and voice behind catchy hits like “Kilometro” and “Ikot Ikot,” dropped her latest single on April 6, Friday. And while “Duyan” itself got us daydreaming about the warm and fuzzy memories of a love that makes us feel secure, the story behind the song has left us gushing for even more.

Hours after the song was released, singer and song writer Yumi Lacsama shared the story behind its creation on Twitter. Yumi and Thyro Alfaro collaborated with Sarah for the song.

According to Yumi, who is behind hits like “Triangulo” and “Dyosa,” Sarah wanted a song that would be able to express the “high of love.”

“Yumi, puwedeng magpagawa ng kasing puso ng 'Ikot Ikot'? Sana parang tunog soul na 'sing angas at lagkit. 'Yung 'Ikot Ikot' kasi pagod pero nagmamahal pa rin. Itong song lang sana na gagawin mas high sa pag-ibig hahaha,” said Yumi in a tweet, quoting the popstar princess.

Her exact words:



(Yumi, can we do one with the same heart as ‘Ikot-Ikot?’ Hopefully one that sounds soulful and has the same effect. ‘Ikot-Ikot’ talks about being tired but loving nonetheless. This song that we’re making should be more about the high of love.)

Yumi said that after her exchange with Sarah, she spoke to Thyro about how they’d come up with a song that describes “that kind of love.”

“Gusto namin bawat letra at melody mararamdaman ng makikinig. At masarap pakinggan (We wanted the listener to feel every letter and melody. And we wanted it to be an easy listen),” she added.

The result? The slow, hypnotic, and kilig-inducing “Duyan.”

Listen to it via Spotify here:

But the next logical question would be: From what life experience is Sarah drawing the “high of love” from?

While we can’t quite read her mind just yet, we’ll settle for recent photos and videos of Sarah celebrating the birthday of her boyfriend, actor Matteo Guidicelli. – Rappler.com