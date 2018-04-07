There's no one like Mimi

Published 7:36 PM, April 07, 2018

When it comes to being extra, no one does it quite as well as the inimitable Mariah Carey. With her 5-octave vocal range, glitter-drenched stage presence, and tendency to stir up all kinds of drama, it’s no wonder that Mariah is a legend not only in the music scene, but in pop culture, with a devoted fanbase all over the world.

One might argue that Mariah today is not the same as the Mariah of yore – and viral videos and memes of her more recent performances say as much.

But really, whether she’s slaying on stage, or can’t even be bothered to lift her leg up to keep up with choreography, Mariah is a true diva – and it’s perhaps that uncompromising attitude that has made her so unforgettable.

Here are some of Mariah’s most iconic, most extra, most Mariah moments.

If you’re a devoted fan waiting patiently for her Manila show on October 26, or just someone in need of a good dose of drama and/or glitter, these moments will bring you back to life.

When she couldn’t be bothered to dance as she performed “Honey” in Las Vegas

Mariah’s performance of “Honey” in a Las Vegas show in 2017 may have left fans underwhelmed and even angry, but even then, it was a performance people didn’t soon forget.

After footage of it was posted online, it quickly became a meme – with a lot of people being able to relate to Mariah’s “just-not-in-the-mood” mood.

For reference, here is Mariah performing the same song at the 1998 World Music Awards:

When she sprinkled glitter all over Candice Glover on American Idol

If you’re an aspiring singer, getting glitter-bombed by Mariah is equal to one Grammy and 10 full-house standing ovations at Madison Square Garden.

That’s exactly what Candice Glover received after her she sang The Cure’s “Lovesong” on American Idol in 2013, when Mariah was a judge. Trust Mariah to have a bottle of glitter on her person at all times. And trust her to use it with perfect timing.

When she had someone wheel her around in a chair because walking is simply too *pedestrian*

Her makeup team chasing after her is the cherry on top of the delicious diva cake that is this moment.

When she didn’t know J.Lo – and refused to say otherwise

In the early 2000s, the words “I don’t know her” were immortalized in the Dictionary of Shade when Mariah Carey uttered them in when asked about Jennifer Lopez, who was one of that era’s biggest stars.

Many years later, Mariah still insists that she still doesn’t know J.Lo.

“It wasn’t like I don’t know who she is. Of course I do. That’s not the question,” she said, clarifying that she just doesn’t know J Lo – as in they’re not really friends.

When she adjusted her fish to be awake at the same time as her

The Mariah episode of MTV Cribs is filled with a lot of Mariah gems – from her working out in her heels, to her touring the audience around her in-house full-service salon bedecked in Hello Kitty.

But it doesn't get more extra than when she casually said "I had to get them changed to be nocturnal 'cos they're on the opposite schedule as me," while showing of the saltwater fish in her fish tank.

When she rode the #subwayincouture

Yes, Mariah does normal people things too! But of course, only in her Mariah way.

Exhibit A: this Subway ride, in which she looked like Queen Elsa straight out of Arendelle. The subway has never been more #blessed.

When she asked for hot tea before her New Year’s Eve performance…on stage

just to recap here is Mariah Carey asking for hot tea before her NYE performancepic.twitter.com/MgLWqeObcz — kenny (@imkennybrian) January 1, 2018

After her infamous lip-synch fail at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2016, Mariah Carey was set up for the perfect redemption arc when she was set to perform at the same show the next year.

But as it turned out, it wasn’t her performance that made the headlines after that show – it was her expressing disappointment at the absence of hot tea right before she performed.

“They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster,” she said, in what would become one of 2018’s first memes. “Okay, well we’ll just have to rough it, I’m gonna be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Later on, she reassured concerned fans by tweeting this photo of her with her hot tea:

