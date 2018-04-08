The former 'American Idol' runner-up is a guest in Jake Zyrus' concert

Published 4:48 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former American Idol runner-up Jessica Sanchez will return to Manila this summer to guest in Jake Zyrus' upcoming concert on May 25.

Jake, formerly known as Charice, made the announcement on his Instagram account. R&B singer Kyla is also one of his guest performers.

Music & Me is Jake's birthday concert.

Jessica has previously worked with Jake in other concerts. The two were among the performers during the Pinoy Relief Concert for typhoon Yolanda in 2014 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2015. – Rappler.com