Jessica Sanchez coming back to Manila in May
MANILA, Philippines – Former American Idol runner-up Jessica Sanchez will return to Manila this summer to guest in Jake Zyrus' upcoming concert on May 25.
Jake, formerly known as Charice, made the announcement on his Instagram account. R&B singer Kyla is also one of his guest performers.
I’ll see you all real soon! Really excited to have @jessicaesanchez, @kylaalvarez and more on my concert on May 25th! See details below. ______________________________________________________ JAKE ZYRUS | MUSIC & ME MAY 25, 2018 - 8PM SKYDOME, SM NORTH EDSA The show will feature world class performer Jake Zyrus in a very rare intimate concert narrating his musical journey after transitioning to a different persona. Entitled “Music & Me”, the concert will not only showcase Jake’s music but will also serve as a birthday celebration to express his gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the people who stood by him these past few years. He is more than thankful for all the blessings that has come his way despite all the hardships and painful situations that he’s faced and continuously dealing with in his personal life and as a performing artist. Truth, love, respect and superb music is what Jake aims to pursue in his journey and that’s what everyone could look forward to in “Music & Me” which is set to happen on May 25 at the Skydome, Quezon City. “Music & Me” is the second major offering of Jake Zyrus after his much-talked about and sold out debut concert called “I Am Jake Zyrus”. Tickets are now available to purchase at: SM TICKETS Ticket Prices: (Taxes and fees are included.) VIP | PHP2,670 Patron A | PHP2,130 Patron B | PHP1, 600 General Admission | PHP800 TICKETWORLD Ticket Prices: (Taxes and fees are not included.) SVIP | PHP2,500.00 VIP | PHP2,000.00 Patron | PHP1,500.00 General Admission | PHP750.00 For tickets, please call SM Tickets at 470-2222 or visit www.smtickets.com. Tickets are also available at all SM Tickets outlets. Please call TicketWorld at 881-9999 or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph Buy your tickets now! #JZMusicandMe
Music & Me is Jake's birthday concert.
Jessica has previously worked with Jake in other concerts. The two were among the performers during the Pinoy Relief Concert for typhoon Yolanda in 2014 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2015. – Rappler.com