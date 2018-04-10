IN PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran in Manila
Ed Sheeran needs no introduction, especially to his Filipino fans who flocked to the MOA concert grounds in droves to watch the singer-songwriter perform live on April 8.
The Grammy-award winning artist made a stop in Manila as part of his Divide world tour.
At the concert, he performed hits including "The A Team," "Happier," "Tenerife Sea," "Galway Girl," "Photograph,"and "Perfect."
The concert was initially set for November 2017, but was postponed because Ed met a cycling accident.
Check out scenes from Ed's Manila show!
– Rappler.com