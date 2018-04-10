The 'Shape of You' singer wows audiences at his Manila show

Published 7:00 PM, April 10, 2018

Ed Sheeran needs no introduction, especially to his Filipino fans who flocked to the MOA concert grounds in droves to watch the singer-songwriter perform live on April 8.

The Grammy-award winning artist made a stop in Manila as part of his Divide world tour.

At the concert, he performed hits including "The A Team," "Happier," "Tenerife Sea," "Galway Girl," "Photograph,"and "Perfect."

The concert was initially set for November 2017, but was postponed because Ed met a cycling accident.

Check out scenes from Ed's Manila show!

– Rappler.com