Which Sandwich song is your favorite?

Published 10:05 PM, April 10, 2018

Any Sandwich fan will have that one song they’ll always scream for at gigs, hope to hear on the radio, or play on loop when they’re soundtripping.

And with a catalog of 8 albums released over 20 years, fans are definitely spoilt for choice when it comes to picking their top Sandwich song.

If you’re looking for your go-to jam but can’t seem to decide, take a cue from the band members themselves, who named their favorite Sandwich song in an interview on Rappler Live Jam.

Mong Alcaraz: the mystery song on the b-side of their limited edition vinyl

Guitarist Mong said that his favorite song is the mystery one fans have yet to hear – released only as the b-side on their 20th anniversary vinyl.

Raymund Marasigan: “Procrastinator”

For his favorite song, frontman Raymund chose a song from their 2008 album, S Marks the Spot.

Myrene Academia: “Time Lapse”

Bassist Myrene chose one of the band’s newest songs, “Time Lapse,” which will be released on a limited edition vinyl for their 20th anniversary.

Mike Dizon: “Return to Center”

Drummer Mike Dizon chose one of the band’s earlier songs, “Return to Center,” from their 2003 album, Thanks to the Moon’s Gravitational Pull.

Diego Castillo: “Sugod”

For guitarist Diego, his choice is a song many fans themselves have chosen: “Sugod,” from their 2008 album, S Marks the Spot. According to Diego, it’s the song most Sandwich fans got introduced to the band with.

Sandwich is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a concert, Under the Glow of the Satellite, on April 13 at the Metrotent at Metrowalk. Tickets are available through SM Tickets. – Rappler.com