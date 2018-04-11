All they need is a magic carpet

Published 10:43 AM, April 11, 2018

Yael Yuzon and Karylle are now the ultimate #CoupleGoals for Disney kids everywhere after they randomly broke out in song while walking around Tokyo Disneyland.

In a selfie video posted on April 2, the Sponge Cola frontman starts singing “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin, and Karylle joins in, singing the Princess Jasmine parts.

The two end up singing the entire song as they walk through the Disneyland crowd – and they nail the entire thing, which is only what you expect from two singers.

Between Yael spontaneously starting the song, to Karylle joining in without hesistation, to the two wrapping up the song as a fan jumps in for a photo, this video may even be better than the original animated sequence.

Yael is proving to be a gold mine for viral videos. In November, he practically became a meme when his reactions to a lap dance at Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s wedding were caught on camera. – Rappler.com