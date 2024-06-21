Rappler Talk Entertainment: 1Z Entertainment on creating the next great girl group

1Z Entertainment's CEO Pablo and COO Yani de Dios talk about nurturing a new generation of talents, in a move that they hope further solidifies SB19's legacy

MANILA, Philippines – 1Z Entertainment, the company formed by boy group SB19, is embarking on its next act: the formation of a new P-pop girl group. The company announced earlier in June that it will be holding auditions for females aged 18 to 21 from June 8 to 29, to become 1Z trainees.

1Z Entertainment talks to Rappler to discuss its plans further. The company’s CEO, John Paulo Nase, more popularly known as Pablo of SB19, and its COO, Yani de Dios share how they want to be able to create a creative space where young talents could be nurtured, with the ultimate goal of creating a girl group that reaches heights even higher than SB19 had already achieved.

Pablo and De Dios also talk about how they want the project to become part of the SB19 legacy – a project that sees the group going from world-class performers to talent-builders.

