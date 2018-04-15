Sarah proves (as if we had any doubt) that she's the country's popstar princess

Published 1:01 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo celebrated her 15th year in the music industry with fans, friends, and family at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 14, proving (as if we had any doubt) that she's the country's popstar princess.

Popsters, Sarah's fans, screamed and cheered from the opening to the closing of the concert Sarah Geronimo This 15 Me. She performed songs from past and current albums, including "To Love You More," and "Tala," showing her dancing skills. (READ: The story behind Sarah Geronimo's 'Duyan': The 'high' of love)

She also shared the stage with fellow Viva Artists Mark Bautista, Billy Crawford, Xian Lim, and James Reid.

The Teen King Daniel Padilla also dropped to perform with Sarah onstage.

What was your favorite part of Sarah G's 15th anniversary concert?

