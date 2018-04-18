Ariana Grande teases new music for April 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande is set to release new music this week!
The pop star tweeted a title, “No Tears Left to Cry,” on Wednesday, April 18, in the Philippines. Before that, she tweeted out a “missed you” to her fans. “No Tears Left to Cry,” which fans are speculating to be a single, will be released on April 20.
ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018
Ariana’s tweets are the first since she went on a social media hiatus on January 1 – her last Instagram post was a video of a clip of music.
“No Tears Left to Cry” is Ariana’s first original new music release since 2016’s Dangerous Woman album. – Rappler.com