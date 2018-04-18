Ariana is cooking something up for her fans!

Published 10:46 AM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande is set to release new music this week!

The pop star tweeted a title, “No Tears Left to Cry,” on Wednesday, April 18, in the Philippines. Before that, she tweeted out a “missed you” to her fans. “No Tears Left to Cry,” which fans are speculating to be a single, will be released on April 20.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Ariana’s tweets are the first since she went on a social media hiatus on January 1 – her last Instagram post was a video of a clip of music.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is Ariana’s first original new music release since 2016’s Dangerous Woman album. – Rappler.com