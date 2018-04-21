In the video, the pop star pays tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack

Published 1:02 PM, April 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande has debuted her first new single after her 4-month social media hiatus! (READ: Ariana Grande teases new music for April 2018)

“No Tears Left to Cry” dropped on Friday, April 20, along with a trippy music video that features Ariana walking and dancing on walls and ceilings.

At the end of the video, a bee flies towards the camera, a tribute to Manchester City, where 23 people were killed after Ariana’s May 2017 concert at the Manchester Arena. The worker bee is one of Manchester’s symbols. (WATCH: Touching performances at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert)

The pop star also debuted a new look: a platinum blonde low pony, in contrast to her signature warm-toned high ponytail.

Ariana’s new song was produced by Max Martin, while its corresponding music video was directed by Dave Meyers. – Rappler.com