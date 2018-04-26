'Lo Siento,' which features American singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, is the K-Pop group's first entry in the Latin charts

Published 11:29 AM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Super Junior has entered the Latin charts!

Their song “Lo Siento,” the lead single of their album Replay, debuted at number 13 on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart. The song also debuted at number two on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Billboard, citing Nielsen Music, said that the track sold 2,000 digital copies this week.

“Lo Siento” features American singer-songwriter Leslie Grace and was produced by American rapper and producer duo Play-N-Skillz.

The song was eligible for the Latin charts because it’s trilingual, featuring Korean, English, and Spanish, and because Play-N-Skillz is a Latin-core artist.

The song was eligible for the Latin charts because it's trilingual, featuring Korean, English, and Spanish, and because Play-N-Skillz is a Latin-core artist.

Listen to the full song and watch its music video above