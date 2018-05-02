'Have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl?' asks host Ellen DeGeneres

Published 8:34 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iconic boy band of the 90s to early 2000s NSYNC recently appeared at The Ellen Show together, a day after they were awarded their Hollywood star.

And while many of their answers didn't surprise us (they all answered "I have" to "Have I ever hooked up on a tour bus?"), there's one question and one answer that has us intrigued.

"Have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl?" asked Ellen, just as Justin Timberlake began to ask why every question up until that point was about a hookup.

All 4 other band members — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — answered "I have never." Justin sat silent – until Ellen herself help up the "I have" sign.

So who was it? People has a vague idea – it might just be Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice.

The rest of the quesitons were mostly about hooking up – if any of them had hooked up with a woman twice their age, if they had hooked up to any of their own songs (thankfully, all of them answered no), if they had hooked up with a fan, and if they had dated someone another member dated.

There were also more innocent questions: If they had ever forgotten the lyrics to a song, gone camping in the words, or... lied to Ellen while playing "Never Have I Ever." – Rappler.com