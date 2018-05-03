Donny Pangilinan's sister is launching her own music career

Published 11:23 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hannah Pangilinan, also known as Hannah Kathleen on YouTube, is launching her music career.

Hannah, who sings, dances, and posts content on YouTube, signed a contract with Universal Records on Thursday, May 3 at the Acacia Hotel Manila in Alabang.

Present at the contract signing was Universal Records General Manager Kathleen Dy Go.

Hannah, 18, is the younger sister of Donny Pangilinan, 20, and is the daughter of TV personalities Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.

Hannah has almost 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube account as of posting. There, she posts videos about beauty, vlogs, and dance routines.

– Rappler.com