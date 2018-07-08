Wanna One coming to Manila for concert
MANILA, Philippines – Wanna One is coming to the Philippines for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 1.
The group, composed of Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Kim Jaehwan, Ong Seongwoo, Park Woojin, Lai Guanlin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung, and Ha Sungwoon will perform for their Filipino fans as part of their world tour—Wanna One World Tour.
Manila will be the group's final stop of their concert series.
The group became popular after winning Mnet's show Produce 101 in June 2017. They then released their debut EP 1X1=1 (TO BE ONE), with the video "Energetic."
The group also got a number of awards and even won the Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards 2017 for "Beautiful."
Ticket prices for the concert are as follows:
- Standing A,B,C,D, VIP Seated - P12,500
- Standing E, Lower Box A - P 10,500
- Lower Box B- P 8,500
- Lower Box C - P 6,500
- Upper Box A - P 4,500
- Upper Box B - P 3,500
- General Admission - P 2,500
- Generic Admission - P 2,000.
Log on to www.smtickets.com or pulpliveworld.com for details. – Rappler.com