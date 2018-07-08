The Korean group is performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 1

Published 1:41 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wanna One is coming to the Philippines for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 1.

The group, composed of Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Kim Jaehwan, Ong Seongwoo, Park Woojin, Lai Guanlin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung, and Ha Sungwoon will perform for their Filipino fans as part of their world tour—Wanna One World Tour.

Manila will be the group's final stop of their concert series.

The group became popular after winning Mnet's show Produce 101 in June 2017. They then released their debut EP 1X1=1 (TO BE ONE), with the video "Energetic."

The group also got a number of awards and even won the Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards 2017 for "Beautiful."

Ticket prices for the concert are as follows:

Standing A,B,C,D, VIP Seated - P12,500

Standing E, Lower Box A - P 10,500

Lower Box B- P 8,500

Lower Box C - P 6,500

Upper Box A - P 4,500

Upper Box B - P 3,500

General Admission - P 2,500

Generic Admission - P 2,000.

Log on to www.smtickets.com or pulpliveworld.com for details. – Rappler.com