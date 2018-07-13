The two singers also answer the question: Can Filipinos become K-pop idols?

Published 6:42 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean stars Jung Joon-young and Yook Sung-jae are in Manila to share a glimpse of what it's like to be part of the K-pop industry that many Filipino fans love.

The two singers talked about the influence and popularity of K-pop in the country during the launch of Viu original reality show Hello K-Idol on Friday, July 13.

"I'm happy that Korean culture is being spread worldwide," Joon-young of 2 Days & 1 Night fame said in Korean. According to the solo artist, he finds it "amazing" that a K-pop program such as Hello K-Idol will happen in the Philippines instead of in South Korea. Joon-young lived in the Philippines for a couple of years.

Sung-jae, one of the vocalists of K-pop group BTOB, also takes pride in being part of an industry whose influence has spread not only in Asia but all over the world.

But what qualities should trainees have to succeed in the K-pop industry?

For Joon-young, who first gained recognition as participant of South Korean reality show Superstar K4, it's basic for a K-pop artist to have talent.

"But the fact that you don't give up will be the most important thing as you go through the journey," he quickly added.

Sung-jae, meanwhile, believes that it's important for trainees to learn from their "sunbae" or seniors as well as mentors.

Filmmaker and Globe Studios head Quark Henares said both Joon-young and Sung-jae will be "mentors" of Hello K-Idol finalists – 10 Filipino trainees who will go through a 10-week challenge to hone their talents in singing, dancing, performing, styling, and teamwork.

"This one is more like to guide them to the path of K-idolhood," Henares explained.

Both Joon-young and Sung-jae believe it's possible for Filipinos to become K-pop idols.

"I think it's possible since there are a lot of foreigners who are currently Korean artists, working in Korea...so I think there's no problem with Filipinos being K-pop artists," Joon-young said in Korean.

Sung-jae agreed, "I have the same opinion, because...a lot of Filipinos are really good at singing, at dancing."

Hello K-Idol will stream from July to September exclusively on Viu. – Rappler.com