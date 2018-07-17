The video is for the band’s song, aptly titled ‘Ex’

MANILA, Philippines – More often than not, reuniting with an ex means feelings – whether in the form of high drama, awkward attempts to be friendly, or just a tension in the air so thick you can cut through it with a knife.

For Callalily, it also means great music video material.

In the recently-released video for their song, “Ex,” the band brought in 4 real-life former couples to meet again.

The initial awkwardness and tension when the exes first see each other is relatable and maybe slightly cringey, but it soon gives way to lighthearted banter and the light conversation between two people who loved each other once – and probably still do.

One ex-couple was even able to float the idea of getting back together as the woman admits that she still loves her former flame.

At the end of the video, Callalily reassures viewers: “No hearts were broken in the making of this film.” – Rappler.com