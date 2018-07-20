Her set list includes 'The Power of Love,' 'To Love You More,' and 'My Heart Will Go On'

Published 6:42 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion brightened up a rain-drenched Manila as she performed in the first of her two shows on Thursday, July 19.

The show ended with one of Celine’s most iconic songs, “My Heart Will Go On.”

Wearing a fluttering pink and white dress, Celine sang a perfect rendition of the Titanic theme.

And that's a wrap for Celine's 1st show in Manila! #CelineDion2018MNL #CelineAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/db2LlEwm0K — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) July 19, 2018

The show seemed to be book-ended by the songstress’ greatest hits. According to Ovation Productions, she opened with "The Power of Love."

Céline sets the bar high by opening the night with The Power of Love #CelineDion2018MNL pic.twitter.com/50rBRG3UTU — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) July 19, 2018

Also part of her set list was "To Love You More."

Here's a classic hit from Celine, To Love You More! #CelineDion2018MNL #CelineAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/5xFMuL7045 — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) July 19, 2018

Celine will perform again on July 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. – Rappler.com