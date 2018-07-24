The competition is scheduled for November 30

Published 7:23 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 30 semifinalists for Philpop 2018 were announced on Tuesday, July 24.

The 30 semifinalists come from all over the Philippines, with one of them hoping to be the grand winner of the final competition scheduled in November 30. This year's Philpop also marks some changes, including the entry from the Visayas and Mindanao songwriters.

At the launch, Mr Ryan Cayabyab, one of the people behind Philpop, explained the process behind how they were able to pick the 30 finalists. According to him, it was like a "blind audition."

"Hindi namin kilala kung sino-sino ang mga songwriters din. Pumasok lang tayo sa merit ng awitin," he said, adding that there's no rules in Philipop that a songwriter is only limited to one song.

(We don't know who the songwriters are. We just based it on the merits of the song.)

Philpop's rule allows a composer or songwriter 3 entries.

The finalists and their songs for this year's competition are:

"Nanay Tatay" by Teodoro Festejo III – Davao City, Davao Del Sur

"Loco De Amor!" by Edgardo Miraflor Jr. – Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

"Makisabay" by Carlo Angelo David – Quezon City, NCR

"Ako Ako" by Jeriko Buenafe – Taguig, NCR

"Unang Adlaw Nga Wala Ka" by Therese Marie Villarante and Henrick James Pestaño – Talisay City, Cebu

"Pilipit" by Sean Gabriel Cedro and John Ray Reodique – Antipolo City, Rizal

"Ikaw Ang Aking Pag-Ibig" by Mark Jay Felipe – Guimba, Nueva Ecija

"Tama Na" by Michael Rodriguez and Jeanne Columbine Rodriguez – Makati City, NCR

"Di Ko Man" by Ferdinand Aragon – Cebu City, Cebu

"Perfectly Imperfect Human" by Barry Villacarillo – Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

"LGBT (Laging Ganito Ba Tayo?)" by Kyle Pulido – Davao City, Davao Del Sur

"Mahirap Magselos" by Paul Hildawa – Makati City, NCR

"Pwede" by Agatha Morallos and Melvin Joseph Morallos – Baguio City, Benguet

"Oka" by Michael Angelo Aplacador – Pateros, NCR

"Isang Gabing Pagibig" by Carlo Angelo David – Quezon City, NCR

"Kariton" by Philip Arvin Jarilla – Antipolo, Rizal

"LDR (Layong 'Di Ramdam)" by Russ Narcies Cabico – Quezon City, NCR

"Bumbero" by Michael Llave – Quezon City, NCR

"Away Wa'y Buwagay" by Eamarie Gilayo and Jovit Leonerio – Davao City, Davao Del Sur

"AEIOU" by Kenneth John Pores – General Trias City, Cavite

"Promise Sorry Note" by Michael Angelo Aplacador – Pateros, NCR

"Kelan Kaya" by Sarah Bulahan – Mandaluyong City, NCR

"Utang" by Ignacio Dennis Roxas – Malolos City, Bulacan

"MMRA" by Oliver Narag – Valenzuela City, NCR

"Yun Tayo" by Donnalyn Onilongo – Angono, Rizal

"Lilipad" by Agatha Morallos and Melvin Joseph Morallos – Baguio City, Benguet

"Laon Ako" by Elmar Jan Bolano and Donel Trasporto – Tigbauan, Iloilo

"Korde Kodigo" by Jeremy Sarmiento – Davao City, Davao Del Sur

"KilabI" by Karlo Frederico Zabala – Valenzuela City, NCR

"Malilimutan Din Kita" by Marvin Annethony Corpuz, – Koronadal City, South Cotabato

The Philpop 2018 competition will be held at at Estancia Capitol Commons. – Rappler.com