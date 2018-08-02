Elements Music Camp hopefuls can submit their entries up to August 3

Published 12:46 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriters who are hoping to be the next big thing in OPM – and beyond – still have a shot at learning from top local and international musicians as Elements Music Camp extends its deadline for applications to August 3.

The camp is open to unsigned Filipino musicians who have had years of experience in the music industry and want to continue to hone their craft. Applicants must prepare one to two songs in English, one to two live videos of the submitted songs, and Mp3 file of each song, as well as its lyrics.

Elements Music Camp was started by Ryan Cayabyab, Julio Sy Jr, and Twinky Lagdameo in an effort to hone the talents of the next generation of original singer-songwriters.

The camp allows participants to learn the craft under the mentorship of some of OPM’s most acclaimed songwriters – with past mentors including Ebe Dancel, Armi Millare, Gabby Alipe, Raimund Marasigan, Ogie Alcasid, and Noel Cabangon.

OPM rising stars including Bullet Dumas, Ben & Ben, and Moira dela Torre are all graduates of the camp.

This year, the camp returns in partnership with Globe after a 3-year hiatus.

Camp finalists will get the chance to be mentored by this year’s impressive panel, as well as be given the opportunity to showcase their music on Spotify.

This year’s mentors include music industry experts Jay Durias, Thyro Alfaro, Jonathan Manalo, Jimmy Antiporda, and Jungee Marcelo, and well as an international panel including Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Lillywhite, composer and producers Bernard “Harv” Harvey, DJ Ferry Corsten, Grammy nominee Bassie Blue Hamilton, and Def Jam Records SVP Ernest Tuo Clark.

For more information on eligibility and application requirements, head to the Globe website. – Rappler.com