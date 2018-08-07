They weren't really supposed to sing it – but who's complaining?

Published 3:59 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to banter, ad-libs, and anything spontaneous, you can trust Sponge Cola to deliver.

So it wasn't really a surprise when lead singer Yael Yuzon led the OPM powerhouse to an impromptu performance of the '90s Moffats hit "Miss You Like Crazy" during a visit to Rappler on Tuesday, August 7.

Here's some context, in case you're wondering: The topic was social media – and how earnest or mean it can be – when a fan proclaimed she missed them.

Unplanned covers? We're certainly not complaining. – Rappler.com