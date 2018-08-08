Moonlane Festival’s solid lineup, curated by Orange & Lemons, was a mix of longtime favorites as well as up-and-comers.

Published 12:01 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Moonlane Festival’s billing was a mix of familiar names from the mid-aughts as well as some newer, up-and-coming bands – all personally handpicked by pop rock outfit Orange & Lemons.

Young and old, a crowd of loyal fans flocked to Century City Mall in Makati last Saturday, August 5. Their voices reverberated throughout the venue, singing along to Pinoy rock hits that have now become modern classics.

The affair, which culminated in a full-length set from Orange & Lemons (now a trio composed of its original members Clem Castro, and brothers JM and Ace del Mundo), was also sort of a comeback for the band responsible for beloved hits like “Hanggang Kailan,” “Heaven Knows (This Angel Has Flown),” and the Pinoy Big Brother theme tune, “Pinoy Ako.” (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: Orange & Lemons)

Their debut album, Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes & Dirty Ice Cream (2003), is now around 15 years old. With this milestone, Orange & Lemons went back to the studio and came up with a fresh edition of the record, and Moonlane Festival was meant to celebrate this re-release, and even screened a new music video for “Kailangan Kita.”

They brought friends along: Pupil, Sandwich, The Itchyworms, Ang Bandang Shirley, Autotelic, Oh, Flamingo!, The Camerawalls, Munimuni, Join the Club, We Are Imaginary, Blind Stereo Moon, Meagan Trees, and Take the Stage.

Check out some photos of these acts:

Pupil – truth be told – was one of the most awaited acts of the evening with rock icon Ely Buendia leading the band’s current lineup. (READ: Man in a hurry: Ely Buendia’s unflagging heart)

Nothing less was expected from Sandwich, as they always know how to put on a high-octane show – 20 years “under the glow of the satellite.” (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: Sandwich)

The audience singing in unison with The Itchyworms was such a magical sight. (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: The Itchyworms)

Ang Bandang Shirley played some of those catchy songs about heartbreak they’ve been known for, and was even joined by Ciudad’s Mikey Amistoso on bass guitar duties. (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: Ang Bandang Shirley returns!)

Autotelic kept the event hall’s energy electric. (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: Autotelic)

Oh, Flamingo! frontman Howard Luistro, from one of the newer acts in Moonlane’s lineup, talked about how much Orange & Lemons’s music meant to them growing up.

Clem Castro appeared onstage earlier with his other band, The Camerawalls.

Folk rock outfit Munimuni serenaded the crowd with their distinct flute-infused gems.

As the crowd built up in the afternoon, the “Nobela” hitmakers, Join the Club, took the stage.

We Are Imaginary celebrates 10 years in the business. Lead vocalist Ahmad Tanji even joked that a sign of their longevity would be “kapag yung tiyan hindi na natatakpan ng gitara (when your belly can no longer be hidden by your guitar).”

Bulacan-based pop rock quartet Blind Stereo Moon served some ear candy early in the afternoon.

Take the Stage, a four-piece band made up of lads hailing from Astoria in New York City, opened the festivities.

Moonlane Festival was produced by Orange & Lemons along with Gabi Na Naman Productions.

The band is set to embark on a tour that includes stops in Singapore and Australia. – Rappler.com