Published 9:57 PM, August 17, 2018
Updated 9:59 PM, August 17, 2018
MOMOLAND. Hye Bin and Nancy share a moment alongside Ahin and Jane at their press event in Manila. All photos by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Momoland recently arrived in the Philippines for the first time as a group, and on Friday, August 17, they attended a press event where they met their “most engaged” Facebook fans and answered questions from the press.
With Yeon woo in Maldives and Nayun on a health-related hiatus, only 7 of the group’s 9 members were present: JooE, Nancy, Hye Bin, Ahin, Jane, Taeha, and Daisy.
Q&A. The girls answer questions from the press.
During the event, they discussed their hits, “Bboom Bboom” and “Baam,” shared their dream K-pop collaborations, talked about the local cuisine and destinations they want to taste and see, and repeatedly expressed their gratitude to their Filipino fan base, who proved to be passionate and welcoming as some of them watched the girls and waved hello from a neighboring window.
At the end of the event, the girls even performed a quick dance of their current hit, “Baam,” whose music video featured references to Filipino culture.
Here are some photos of Momoland at the event:
FINGER HEARTS. Hye Bin does the classic Korean pose as her teammates speak to the press.
MANILA MERRIES. Fans from the neighboring building peer through their window to catch a glimpse of their idols.
PEACE OUT. Taeha flashes the peace sign to the audience.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA. Ahin smiles between answering questions.
K-POP STARS. Nancy gets playful as Hye Bin listens on at their press event.
LOW-KEY. Jane sits demurely as her teammates respond to questions.
MEET AND GREET. Taeha and Daisy listen to messages from fans who attended the event.
BUBBLY. JooE playfully winks at the camera.
ATTENTIVE. Daisy listens to her teammates as they talk about their dream Philippine destinations.
PRESS CONFERENCE. Most of the girls answer questions via translator.
LIZA LOOKALIKE. Nancy says she is 'honored' to look like Liza Soberano.
TEAMMATES. The group watches from the sidelines as Taeha shares a separate message to fans after the press conference.
PHOTO OP. Momoland poses for the cameras.
K-POP CUTIE. Hye Bin does the Korean finger hearts once more.
ALL SMILES. Jane waves to photographers.
TROPICANA GIRL. JooE brings more of her playful personality as she poses for photos.
MINI-PERFORMANCE. The girls dance an excerpt of their hit song 'Baam.'
The group is in Manila for a private event at Solaire. – Rappler.com