Published 1:21 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It feels like only yesterday that David Archuleta first made listeners swoon with his debut single “Crush.” In fact, it’s been 10 years since then, and the singer celebrated the milestone by sharing an acoustic piano version of the song.

“I can't believe it's been that long, and I'm still wearing a Pikachu shirt. I guess I'll never grow up” David said in the video, which he posted on YouTube and his social media accounts.

"It has been so amazing to see all of you enjoying 'Crush' and listening to it after all this time...thank you so much," he said, before launching into what he called a "10-year anniversary acoustic piano version" of the song.

David rose to fame after finishing second on American Idol in May 2008. He released “Crush” a few on August 12, 2008. At its most popular, the song – a sing-out-loud pop tune about the rush of emotions that comes with liking someone – hit number 2 on the Billboard charts.

He has since released 6 studio albums. His most recent one, Postcards in the Sky, was released in 2017.

David has performed in the Philippines several times, even starring in a series with Jasmine Curtis-Smith and releasing an album of covers of classic Filipino songs. He was recently in the country in October, to kick off his Postcards in the Sky tour with a show at the Kia Theater. – Rappler.co