FULL LIST: Nominees, PMPC Star Awards for Music 2017-2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Movie Press Club announced the nominees for the 2017-2018 PMPC Star Awards for Music, set to take place on September 9 at the Resorts World Manila.
This year, a two in one show will happen as the PMPC will award the winners of the 2017 and 2018 editions.
The nominees for the 2017 are as follows:
Song of the Year
- "Chasing the Light," Julie San Jose (GMA Records)
- "Dahil Sa' Yo," Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)
- "Hanggang Kailan," Michael Pangilinan (Star Music)
- "My Destiny," James Wright (GMA Records)
- "Paasa," Yeng Constantino (Star Music)
- "Rescue Me," Alden Richards (GMA Records)
- "Sila," SUD (Warner Music Philippines)
Male Artist of the Year
- Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)
- Daniel Padilla, Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)
- Gary Valenciano, Gary V @Primetime (Star Music)
- Lloyd Umali, Bakit Ka Pa Bumalik? (8 Trimedia PRO, Inc.)
- Martin Nievera, Kahapon...Ngayon (PolyEast Records)
- Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)
- Richard Poon, Richard x Richard- The Chinito Crooners (Star Music and Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc.)
- Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)
Female Recording Artist of the Year
- Angeline Quinto, @LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)
- Charice/ Jake Zyrus, Catharsis (Star Music)
- Ima Castro, Ikaw Na Ba? (8 Trimedia PRO , Inc.)
- Jennylyn Mercado, Ultimate (Ivory Music and Video)
- Jona, Jona (Star Music)
- Julie San Jose, Chasing the Light (GMA Records)
- KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)
- Vina Morales, VINA XXX (Star Music)
Album of the Year
- Chasing the Light, Julie Ann San Jose (GMA Records)
- Michael, Michael Pangilinan (Star Music)
- Jona, Jona (Star Music)
- Pogi Years Old, Parokya Ni Edgar (Universal Records)
- Say It Again, Alden Richards (GMA Records)
- Soul Supremacy, KZ Tandingan (Star Music)
- Sukli, Gloc 9 (Star Music)
Concert of the Year
- Birit Queens, Star Events and ABS-CBN Events
- Divas in Manila , Cornerstone Concerts
- Masquerade, Star Media Entertainment
- Queen of the Night - Jonas, Star Events, Big Eyes Events and Creative Media Entertainment
- Pusuan Mo si Vice sa Araneta, Star Events and ABS-CBN Events
- Something New in My Life, Twin M Productions International
- The Great Unknown - Sarah Geronimo Live at KIA Theatre, Viva Live Incorporated
- UPSURGE, GMA Network and GMA Records
Male Concert Performer of the Year
- Alden Richards, Upsurge (GMA Network and GMA Records)
- Erik Santos, Hugot Playlist (ATeam and PLDT Home)
- Gerald Santos, Something New In My Life (Twin M Productions International)
- Martin Nievera, Masquerade (Star Media Entertainment)
- Ogie Alcasid, Hugot Playlist (ATeam and PLDT Home)
- Richard Poon, Richard x Richard The Chinito Crooners (Cornerstone Concerts and Star Events)
- Vice Ganda, Pusuan Mo Si Vice Sa Araneta (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)
Female Concert Performner of the Year
- Angeline Quinto, Birit Queens (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)
- Jona, Queen of The Night JONA (Star Events, Big Eyes Events and Creative Media)
- KZ Tandingan, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)
- Kyla, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)
- Lani Misalucha, Masquerade (Star Media Entertainment)
- Morisette Amon, Morisette Live At The Music Museum (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)
- Sarah Geronimo, The Great Unknown Live in KIA Theatre (Viva Live Incorporated)
- Vina Morales, Vina XXX (DSL Events and Production)
- Yeng Constantino, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)
Music Video of the Year
- "Hoy," Gloc 9; Director: Paul Basinillo (Star Music)
- "Hagdan," Jennylyn Mercado; Director: TeyClamor(Ivory Music and Video)
- "Hanggang Kailan?" Michael Pangilinan; Director: Frank Lloyd Mamaril (Star Music)
- "Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na?" Orlando Sol; Director: Maryo J. Delos Reyes / Star Music
- Narinig Mo Ba?" Julie Anne San Jose; Director: Chris Librojo (GMA Records)
- "Unli" Boy Band PH; Director: Peter Edward Dizon (Star Music)
- "Your Guardian Angel," Alden Richards; Director: Miggy Tanchanco (GMA Records)
New Male Recording Artist of the Year
- Nakaraan, Caleb Santos (Viva Records)
- Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)
- Mahika, JC del Rosario IV (Red Line Production)
- Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)
- LA Santos, LA Santos (Star Music)
- I am Ready, I am Ready (Warner Music Philippines)
- Paul Michael - Istorya ng Buhay, Paul Michael (Homeworkz Music)
New Female Recording Artist of the Year
- Alexa Ilacad, To The Moon and Back (Star Music)
- Aubrey Caraan, Ang Bagal Mo Chong (Viva Records)
- China Gerona, China Gerona (Star Music)
- Ella Cruz, Sabi na Sa 'Yo Eh (Viva Records)
- Janine Tenoso, Can Love Find A Way (Viva Records)
- Natalia Moon, May Forever Pa More (GMA Records)
- Sassa Dagdag, Sassy Sassa (PolyEast Records)
- Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia (Star Music)
Pop Album of the Year
- Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)
- Angeline Quinto, @LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)
- Boyband PH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)
- Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)
- Chasing The Lights, Julie San Jose (GMA Records)
- Paolo Onesa, Handwritten (HomeworkzEntertainment Services)
- Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia, Yol (Star Music)
Male Pop Artist of the Year
- Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)
- Daniel Padilla, Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)
- Gary Valenciano, Gary V @Primetime (Star Music)
- Lloyd Umali, Bakit Ka Pa Bumalik? (8 Trimedia PRO, Inc.)
- Martin Nievera, Kahapon...Ngayon (PolyEast Records)
- Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)
- Richard Poon, Richard x Richard- The Chinito Crooners (Star Music and Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc.)
- Elmo Magalona, Elmo (Universal Records)
- Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual, (Star Music)
- James Wright, Just Wright (GMA Records)
- Joaquin Garcia, Kahit Kailan (PolyEastRecords)
- Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)
Female Artist of the Year
- Angeline Quinto, @ LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)
- Jona, Jona (Star Music)
- Jennylyn Mercado, Ultimate (Ivory Music and Video)
- Julie San Jose, Chasing The Light (GMA Records)
- Myrtle Sarossa, Now Playing Myrtle (Ivory Music and Video)
- Solenn Heussaff, Solenn (Universal Records)
- Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia (Star Music)
Acoustic Album of the Year
- I Love Acoustic 10.1, Sabrina (MCA Music, Inc.)
- Kaye Cal, Kaye Cal (Star Music)
- Kahit Kunwari, TJ Monterde (PolyEastRecords)
- Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)
- Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)
- Salubungan, Johnoy Danao (Universal Records)
Acoustic Artist of the Year
- Johnoy Danao, Salubungan (Universal Records)
- Kaye Cal, Kaye Cal (Star Music)
- Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)
- Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)
- Sabrina, Love Acoustic 10.1 (MCA Music, Inc.)
- TJ Monterde, Kahit Kunwari (PolyEastRecords)
Compilation Album of the Year
- A Love to Last, the Official Sound Track (Star Music)
- Daniel Padilla Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)
- Gary V @ Primetime (Star Music)
- Life Songs with Charo Santos (Star Music)
- Mga Awit Mula sa Puso Vol 7 (GMA Records)
- Philpop 2017 (Viva Records)
- Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)
Dance Album of the Year
- BoybandPH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)
- Enchong Dee, EDM ( Enchong Dee Moves) (Star Music)
- Gimme 5 ,Sophomore (Star Music)
- Hashtags- #Hashtag (Star Music)
- Myrtle Sarossa , Now Playing: Myrtle (Ivory Music and Video)
Duo/Group Artist of the Year
- BoybandPH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)
- Gimme 5, Sophomore (Star Music)
- Hashtags, #Hashtag (Star Music)
- Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)
- Parokya ni Edgar, Pogi Years Old (Universal Records)
- Rash Juzen and Aries Concepcion , R and A Brothers Zodiac Duo (PolyEast Records)
- Sponge Cola, Sinag Tala (Universal Records)
- The Juans, The Juans (Viva Records)
Rock Album of the Year
- Charice Pempengco/Jake Zyrus, Catharsis (Star Music)
- Parokya ni Edgar, Pogi Years Old (Universal Records)
- Sponge Cola, Sinag Tala (Universal Records)
- Yeng Constantino, Y10 (Star Music)
R&B Album of the Year
- Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)
- KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)
R&B Artist of the Year
- Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)
- KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)
Rap Album of the Year
- Sukli, GLOC 9 (Star Music)
- The Hybrid Project, The Hybrid Project (GMA Records)
Rap Artist of the Year
- Sukli, GLOC 9 (Star Music)
- The Hybrid Project, The Hybrid Project (GMA Records)
Album Cover of the Year
- Say It Again, Alden Richards (GMA Records)
- @LoveAngelineQuinto, Angeline Quinto (Star Music)
- Gary V @ Primetime, Gary Valenciano (Star Music)
- Life Songs with Charo Santos (Star Music)
- Kahapon Ngayon, Martin Nievera (PolyEastRecords)
- RICHARD X RICHARD (THE CHINITO CROONERS), Cornerstone Entertainment and Star Music)
- Y10, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)
Gawad Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2017: Freddie Aguilar
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2017: Imelda Papin
2018 Nominees
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Cool Down,” James Reid (Viva Records)
- "Hayaan Mo Sila,” Ex Battalion (Ex Battalion Music)
- “Kapit," Christian Bautista (Universal Records)
- “Nadarang,” Shanti Dope (Universal Records)
- “Nakakalokal,” Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)
- “Sampu,” Jona (Star Music)
- “Titibo-Tibo, ” Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)
Male Recording Artist of the Year
- Christian Bautista , Kapit (Universal Records)
- Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza Hits Medley (Star Music)
- Ebe Dancel, Sa 'Yo (Star Music)
- Janno Gibbs, My Jagiya (GMA Records)
- Ogie Alcasid, Nakakalokal (Star Music)
- Sam Milby, Tunay Na Pag-ibig (Star Music)
- Xian Lim, Getting To Know Each Other Too Well (Star Music)
Female Recording Artist of the Year
- Glaiza De Castro, Sinta (PolyEast Records)
- Jessa Zaragoza, Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig (Star Music)
- Jona, Sampu (Star Music)
- Kyla , Only Gonna Love You (Star Music)
- Laarni Lozada, Ikaw Yun (LST Music Production)
- Moira Dela Torre, Malaya (Star Music)
- Regine Velasquez, Hugot (Viva Records)
- Sarah Geronimo, Ganito (Viva Records)
Album of the Year
- Kapit, Christian Bautista (Universal Records)
- Klarisse, Klarisse (Star Music)
- Malaya, Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)
- Nakakalokal, Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)
- Palm Dreams, James Reid (Viva Records)
- Sa Kabila Ng Lahat, Rivermaya (Star Music)
- This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Records)
Concert of the Year
- #PaMore, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, and Regine Velasquez (Starmedia Entertainment)
- All About Love, Jed Madela (Ang Mata'y Alagain Foundation, Inc.)
- Love In Motion, Gary Valenciano (GV Productions, Inc. and Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management)
- Morisette is Made, Morisette (Aldueza Events Productions)
- Timeless OPM, Rico J. Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera, Claire Dela Fuente (Starmedia Entertainment)
- Prima Jona, Jona (Star Events, ABS-CBN Events and Creative Media Entertainment)
- R3.O, Regine Velasquez (iMusic Entertainment and Viva Live, Inc.)
- This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Live, Inc.)
Male Concert Performer of the Year
- Erik Santos, #Pamore (Starmedia Entertainment)
- Gary Valenciano, Love in Motion (GV Productions, Inc. and Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management)
- James Reid, Revolution, JaDine Concert (Viva Live, Inc.)
- Jed Madela, All About Love (Ang Mata'y Alagain Foundation, Inc.)
- Martin Nievera, #Pamore (Starmedia Entertainment)
- Ogie Alcasid, Nakakalokal (World Vision and A-Team)
- Rico J. Puno, Timeless OPM (Starmedia Entertainment)
- Xian Lim, Songs In The Key Of X (KimXian Around The Globe, Inc.)
Female Concert Performer of the Year
- Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Ai Heart U (Starmedia Entertainment)
- Jona, Prima Jona (Star Events, ABS-CBN Events and Creative Media Entertainment)
- Maja Salvador, Maja On Stage (Four Lights Entertainment Productions)
- Manilyn Reynes, The Triplet Concert (Striking Star Productions)
- Morisette, Morisette Is Made (Aldueza Events Productions)
- Regine Velasquez, R3.0 (iMusic Entertainment and Viva Live, Inc.)
- Sarah Geronimo, This I5 Me (Viva Live, Inc.)
Music Video of the Year
- "Bounce", Regine Tolentino / Director - Nolan Bernardino and Dondi Narciso (Viva Records)
- "Cool Down", James Reid / Director - Deej Fabian (Viva Records)
- "Follow My Lead" , Ex Battalion / Director - Titus Cee (Frontrow International)
- "Huwag Ka Nang Umuwi," Matteo Guidicelli / Director- Stephen Ngo (Star Music)
- "Paulit-Ulit,"Kristoffer Martin / Director - Miggy Tanchanco (GMA Records)
- "Pinipigil," Yeng Constantino / Director - Paul Basinilio (Star Music)
- "Sinta," Glaiza De Castro / Director - Alwyn Uytingco (PolyEast Records)
- "Tagpuan," Moira Dela Torre / Director - John Pratts (Star Music)
New Male Recording Artist of the Year
- Allen Cecilio "Baby Ko" (FlipMusic Productions, Inc.)
- Arnold Reyes "Sana May Forever" (LST Music Production)
- Erard Walang Forever (Star Music)
- JC Santos "Puwede Naman" (Star Music)
- Migo Adecer “I Long To Ask You” (GMA Records)
- Neo "Kuya E" De Padua "Ako'y Nangarap" (Big Eyes Events and Productions)
- Patrick Quiroz "Ikaw Pa Rin" (Star Music)
- Pong Idusora "'Di Kita Ipagpapalit" (Lodi Records)
- Tony Labrusca "Tanging Ikaw" (Insight 360 Consultancy Services, Inc.)
New Female Recording Artist of the Year
- Aiana Juarez "Maghihintay" (Asian Artist Agency, Inc.)
- Janah Zaplan "Di Ko Na Kaya" (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)
- Kisses Delavin "Di Ko Lang Masabi" (Star Music)
- Kyline Alcantara "Sundo" (GMA Records)
- Leila Alcasid "Completely In Love" (Star Music)
- Maymay Entrata "Toinks" (Star Music)
- Regine Tolentino "Moving To the Music" (Viva Records)
- Rayantha Leigh "Laging Ikaw" (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)
- Sofia Romualdez "Thinkin' Of U" (Viva Records)
Pop Album of the Year
- Breakthrough, Julie Anne San Jose (Universal Records)
- Key Of X, Xian Lim (Star Music)
- Klarisse, Klarisse (Star Music)
- Nagbabalik, Janno Gibbs (GMA Records)
- Palm Dreams, James Reid (Viva Records)
- Sam: 12, Sam Milby (Star Music)
- This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Records)
- Touch Of Your Love, Kim Chiu (Star Music)
Male Pop Artist of the Year
- Bryan Termulo, “Agwat” (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)
- Chivas, “Hindi Ko Kaya” (LST Music Production)
- James Reid,“Cool Down” (Viva Records)
- Juan Karlos Labajo, “Demonyo” (MCA Music, Inc.)
- Matteo Guidicelli, “Hey” (Star Music)
- Sam Milby, “Who's That Girl” (Star Music)
- Xian Lim, “Download” (Star Music)
Female Pop Artist of the Year
- Julie Anne San Jose, “Tayong Dalawa” (Universal Records)
- Kim Chiu, “Okay Na Ako” (Star Music)
- Klarisse, “Wala Na Talaga” (Star Music)
- Marion Aunor, “Akala” (Viva Records)
- Moira Dela Torre, “Tagpuan” (Star Music)
- Nadine Lustre, “Stay Up” (Viva Records)
- Sarah Geronimo,“Ganito” (Viva Records)
Acoustic Album of the Year
- Biyaheng Langit, Davey Langit (Star Music)
- Biyahe Pa Rin, Noel Cabangon (Universal Records)
- Even Such Is Time, Cynthia Alexander (Cynthia Alexander Music)
- This Migz Haleco (Star Music)
Male Acoustic Artist of the Year
- Davey Langit, "Idjay" (Star Music)
- Migz Haleco, "Bes" (Star Music)
- Noel Cabangon, "Tadhana" (Universal Records)
Female Acoustic Artist of the Year
- Cynthia Alexander, “Even Such Is Time” (Cynthia Alexander Music)
- Jingle Buena, “Our Shadows Can't Lie” (LST Music Production)
- Keiko Necesario, "Panaginip" (Stages Sessions)
Compilation Album of the Year
- Feels, Various Artists (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)
- Himig Handog," Various Artists (Star Music)
- Hugot Sa Tag-Ulan, Various Artists (Insight 360 Consultancy Services Inc.)
- Sana May Forever... The Love Album, Various Artists (LST Music Production)
- Songs I Grew Up With, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto (RJ Productions)
Dance Album of the Year
- Clique 5, Clique 5 (316 Records)
- Electro Sitti, Sitti (MCA Music Philippines)
- Love, BoyBandPh, BoyBandPh (Star Music)
- Moving To The Music, Regine Tolentino (Viva Records)
Duo/Group Artist of the Year
- Agsunta, "Di Ba Halata" (Star Music)
- Ben and Ben, "Kathang Isip" (Warner Music Philippines)
- BoyBandPh, "Hanggang Kailan Kaya" (Star Music)
- Broadway Boys , "Nag-iisa" (TAPE, Inc.)
- Clique 5, "Teka Muna" (316 Records)
- Miko and Gab, "Hugot" (Star Music)
- The Company, "Lovely Day" (Universal Records)
Rock Album of the Year
- Flight, Franco (MCA Music)
- Sa Kabila Ng Lahat, Rivermaya (Star Music)
- Strings Attached, Moonstar88 (Alpha Music Corporation)
- Synesthesia, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)
- Whatever That Was, She’s Only Sixteen (Cleverheads Media)
Rock Artist of the Year
- Franco, "Last Word" (MCA Music)
- Moonstar88, "Huwag Na Muna" (Alpha Music Corporation)
- Rivermaya ,"Manila" (Star Music)
- She's Only Sixteen ,"Leave Me Out Of It" (Cleverheads Media)
- Yeng Constantino "Pinipigil" (Star Music)
R&B Album of the Year
- BTTR, Jensen and the Flips (Yellow Room Music Philippines)
- Kamusta Ka, JayR (Homeworkz Entertainment Services)
- The Queen of R&B, Kyla (Star Music)
R&B Artist of the Year
- Brenan Espartinez, "Bakit Mahal Pa Rin Kita?” (LST Music Production)
- Jay-R, “Kabilang Dako” (Homeworkz Entertainment Services)
- Jensen and the Flips, “BTTR” (Yellow Room Music Philippines)
- Kyla “Fix You And Me” (Star Music)
Rap Album of the Year
- Ating Panahon, 727 Clique (Warner Music)
- Materyal, Shanti Dope (Universal Records)
- Realistick, Stick Figgas (MCA Music)
- Rap Heartist, Abbadon (Thugszilla Productions)
- Rotonda, Gloc 9 (Universal Records)
Rap Artist of the Year
- 727 Clique, Ating Panahon (Warner Music)
- Abbadon, Dear Marcelo (Thugszilla Productions)
- Abra,Tirador (Artifice Records)
- Ex Battalion, Hayaan Mo Sila (Ex Battalion Music)
- Franchize, Sulong (GMA Records)
- Gloc 9, Ice Tubig (Universal Records)
- Shanti Dope, Nadarang (Universal Records)
- Stick Figgas, Lamanloob (MCA Music Philippines)
Revival Album of the Year
- 20/ 30: Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza Commemorative Anniversary Album (Star Music)
- Biyahe Pa Rin,Noel Cabangon (Universal Records)
- Nostalgia 2, The Company (Universal Records)
- R.30, Regine Velasquez (Viva Records)
- Songs I Grew Up With, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto (RJ Productions)
Novelty Artist of the Year
- Awra, “Clap, Clap, Clap” (Star Music)
- Blanktape, “Gusto Mo, Loadan Kita” (Star Music)
- Jojo Alejar, "So Long Talong" (Star Music)
- Nar Cabico, “Gaga” (GMA Records)
- Neo "Kuya E" De Padua , “Tinapay” (Big Eyes Events and Productions)
Album Cover of the Year
- 20/30, Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado (Star Music)
- Magandang Simulain,Glaiza De Castro (PolyEast Records)
- Malaya, Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)
- Nakakalokal,” Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)
- Queen Of R&B,Kyla (Star Music)
- Synesthesia, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)
Gawad Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Gary Valenciano
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Basil Valdez
– Rappler.com