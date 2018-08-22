The awards night is scheduled at Resorts World Manila on September 9

Published 9:01 AM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Movie Press Club announced the nominees for the 2017-2018 PMPC Star Awards for Music, set to take place on September 9 at the Resorts World Manila.

This year, a two in one show will happen as the PMPC will award the winners of the 2017 and 2018 editions.

The nominees for the 2017 are as follows:

Song of the Year

"Chasing the Light," Julie San Jose (GMA Records)

"Dahil Sa' Yo," Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)

"Hanggang Kailan," Michael Pangilinan (Star Music)

"My Destiny," James Wright (GMA Records)

"Paasa," Yeng Constantino (Star Music)

"Rescue Me," Alden Richards (GMA Records)

"Sila," SUD (Warner Music Philippines)

Male Artist of the Year

Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)

Daniel Padilla, Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)

Gary Valenciano, Gary V @Primetime (Star Music)

Lloyd Umali, Bakit Ka Pa Bumalik? (8 Trimedia PRO, Inc.)

Martin Nievera, Kahapon...Ngayon (PolyEast Records)

Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)

Richard Poon, Richard x Richard- The Chinito Crooners (Star Music and Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc.)

Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)

Female Recording Artist of the Year

Angeline Quinto, @LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)

Charice/ Jake Zyrus, Catharsis (Star Music)

Ima Castro, Ikaw Na Ba? (8 Trimedia PRO , Inc.)

Jennylyn Mercado, Ultimate (Ivory Music and Video)

Jona, Jona (Star Music)

Julie San Jose, Chasing the Light (GMA Records)

KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)

Vina Morales, VINA XXX (Star Music)

Album of the Year

Chasing the Light, Julie Ann San Jose (GMA Records)

Michael, Michael Pangilinan (Star Music)

Jona, Jona (Star Music)

Pogi Years Old, Parokya Ni Edgar (Universal Records)

Say It Again, Alden Richards (GMA Records)

Soul Supremacy, KZ Tandingan (Star Music)

Sukli, Gloc 9 (Star Music)

Concert of the Year

Birit Queens, Star Events and ABS-CBN Events

Divas in Manila , Cornerstone Concerts

Masquerade, Star Media Entertainment

Queen of the Night - Jonas, Star Events, Big Eyes Events and Creative Media Entertainment

Pusuan Mo si Vice sa Araneta, Star Events and ABS-CBN Events

Something New in My Life, Twin M Productions International

The Great Unknown - Sarah Geronimo Live at KIA Theatre, Viva Live Incorporated

UPSURGE, GMA Network and GMA Records

Male Concert Performer of the Year

Alden Richards, Upsurge (GMA Network and GMA Records)

Erik Santos, Hugot Playlist (ATeam and PLDT Home)

Gerald Santos, Something New In My Life (Twin M Productions International)

Martin Nievera, Masquerade (Star Media Entertainment)

Ogie Alcasid, Hugot Playlist (ATeam and PLDT Home)

Richard Poon, Richard x Richard The Chinito Crooners (Cornerstone Concerts and Star Events)

Vice Ganda, Pusuan Mo Si Vice Sa Araneta (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)

Female Concert Performner of the Year

Angeline Quinto, Birit Queens (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)

Jona, Queen of The Night JONA (Star Events, Big Eyes Events and Creative Media)

KZ Tandingan, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)

Kyla, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)

Lani Misalucha, Masquerade (Star Media Entertainment)

Morisette Amon, Morisette Live At The Music Museum (Star Events and ABS-CBN Events)

Sarah Geronimo, The Great Unknown Live in KIA Theatre (Viva Live Incorporated)

Vina Morales, Vina XXX (DSL Events and Production)

Yeng Constantino, Divas In Manila (Cornerstone Concerts)

Music Video of the Year

"Hoy," Gloc 9; Director: Paul Basinillo (Star Music)

"Hagdan," Jennylyn Mercado; Director: TeyClamor(Ivory Music and Video)

"Hanggang Kailan?" Michael Pangilinan; Director: Frank Lloyd Mamaril (Star Music)

"Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na?" Orlando Sol; Director: Maryo J. Delos Reyes / Star Music

Narinig Mo Ba?" Julie Anne San Jose; Director: Chris Librojo (GMA Records)

"Unli" Boy Band PH; Director: Peter Edward Dizon (Star Music)

"Your Guardian Angel," Alden Richards; Director: Miggy Tanchanco (GMA Records)

New Male Recording Artist of the Year

Nakaraan, Caleb Santos (Viva Records)

Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)

Mahika, JC del Rosario IV (Red Line Production)

Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)

LA Santos, LA Santos (Star Music)

I am Ready, I am Ready (Warner Music Philippines)

Paul Michael - Istorya ng Buhay, Paul Michael (Homeworkz Music)

New Female Recording Artist of the Year

Alexa Ilacad, To The Moon and Back (Star Music)

Aubrey Caraan, Ang Bagal Mo Chong (Viva Records)

China Gerona, China Gerona (Star Music)

Ella Cruz, Sabi na Sa 'Yo Eh (Viva Records)

Janine Tenoso, Can Love Find A Way (Viva Records)

Natalia Moon, May Forever Pa More (GMA Records)

Sassa Dagdag, Sassy Sassa (PolyEast Records)

Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia (Star Music)

Pop Album of the Year

Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)

Angeline Quinto, @LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)

Boyband PH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)

Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual (Star Music)

Chasing The Lights, Julie San Jose (GMA Records)

Paolo Onesa, Handwritten (HomeworkzEntertainment Services)

Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia, Yol (Star Music)

Male Pop Artist of the Year

Alden Richards, Say It Again (GMA Records)

Daniel Padilla, Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)

Gary Valenciano, Gary V @Primetime (Star Music)

Lloyd Umali, Bakit Ka Pa Bumalik? (8 Trimedia PRO, Inc.)

Martin Nievera, Kahapon...Ngayon (PolyEast Records)

Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)

Richard Poon, Richard x Richard- The Chinito Crooners (Star Music and Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc.)

Elmo Magalona, Elmo (Universal Records)

Iñigo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual, (Star Music)

James Wright, Just Wright (GMA Records)

Joaquin Garcia, Kahit Kailan (PolyEastRecords)

Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)

Female Artist of the Year

Angeline Quinto, @ LoveAngelineQuinto (Star Music)

Jona, Jona (Star Music)

Jennylyn Mercado, Ultimate (Ivory Music and Video)

Julie San Jose, Chasing The Light (GMA Records)

Myrtle Sarossa, Now Playing Myrtle (Ivory Music and Video)

Solenn Heussaff, Solenn (Universal Records)

Ylona Garcia, My Name is Ylona Garcia (Star Music)

Acoustic Album of the Year

I Love Acoustic 10.1, Sabrina (MCA Music, Inc.)

Kaye Cal, Kaye Cal (Star Music)

Kahit Kunwari, TJ Monterde (PolyEastRecords)

Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)

Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)

Salubungan, Johnoy Danao (Universal Records)

Acoustic Artist of the Year

Johnoy Danao, Salubungan (Universal Records)

Kaye Cal, Kaye Cal (Star Music)

Kian Dionisio, Kian Dionisio (GMA Records)

Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)

Sabrina, Love Acoustic 10.1 (MCA Music, Inc.)

TJ Monterde, Kahit Kunwari (PolyEastRecords)

Compilation Album of the Year

A Love to Last, the Official Sound Track (Star Music)

Daniel Padilla Greatest Hits and More (Star Music)

Gary V @ Primetime (Star Music)

Life Songs with Charo Santos (Star Music)

Mga Awit Mula sa Puso Vol 7 (GMA Records)

Philpop 2017 (Viva Records)

Piolo Pascual, Greatest Themes (Star Music)

Dance Album of the Year

BoybandPH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)

Enchong Dee, EDM ( Enchong Dee Moves) (Star Music)

Gimme 5 ,Sophomore (Star Music)

Hashtags- #Hashtag (Star Music)

Myrtle Sarossa , Now Playing: Myrtle (Ivory Music and Video)

Duo/Group Artist of the Year

BoybandPH, BoyBandPH (Star Music)

Gimme 5, Sophomore (Star Music)

Hashtags, #Hashtag (Star Music)

Migz and Maya, Migz and Maya (Star Music)

Parokya ni Edgar, Pogi Years Old (Universal Records)

Rash Juzen and Aries Concepcion , R and A Brothers Zodiac Duo (PolyEast Records)

Sponge Cola, Sinag Tala (Universal Records)

The Juans, The Juans (Viva Records)

Rock Album of the Year

Charice Pempengco/Jake Zyrus, Catharsis (Star Music)

Parokya ni Edgar, Pogi Years Old (Universal Records)

Sponge Cola, Sinag Tala (Universal Records)

Yeng Constantino, Y10 (Star Music)

R&B Album of the Year

Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)

KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)

R&B Artist of the Year

Michael Pangilinan, Michael (Star Music)

KZ Tandingan, Soul Supremacy (Star Music)

Rap Album of the Year

Sukli, GLOC 9 (Star Music)

The Hybrid Project, The Hybrid Project (GMA Records)

Rap Artist of the Year

Sukli, GLOC 9 (Star Music)

The Hybrid Project, The Hybrid Project (GMA Records)

Album Cover of the Year

Say It Again, Alden Richards (GMA Records)

@LoveAngelineQuinto, Angeline Quinto (Star Music)

Gary V @ Primetime, Gary Valenciano (Star Music)

Life Songs with Charo Santos (Star Music)

Kahapon Ngayon, Martin Nievera (PolyEastRecords)

RICHARD X RICHARD (THE CHINITO CROONERS), Cornerstone Entertainment and Star Music)

Y10, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)

Gawad Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2017: Freddie Aguilar

Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2017: Imelda Papin

2018 Nominees

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Cool Down,” James Reid (Viva Records)

"Hayaan Mo Sila,” Ex Battalion (Ex Battalion Music)

“Kapit," Christian Bautista (Universal Records)

“Nadarang,” Shanti Dope (Universal Records)

“Nakakalokal,” Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)

“Sampu,” Jona (Star Music)

“Titibo-Tibo, ” Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)

Male Recording Artist of the Year

Christian Bautista , Kapit (Universal Records)

Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza Hits Medley (Star Music)

Ebe Dancel, Sa 'Yo (Star Music)

Janno Gibbs, My Jagiya (GMA Records)

Ogie Alcasid, Nakakalokal (Star Music)

Sam Milby, Tunay Na Pag-ibig (Star Music)

Xian Lim, Getting To Know Each Other Too Well (Star Music)

Female Recording Artist of the Year

Glaiza De Castro, Sinta (PolyEast Records)

Jessa Zaragoza, Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig (Star Music)

Jona, Sampu (Star Music)

Kyla , Only Gonna Love You (Star Music)

Laarni Lozada, Ikaw Yun (LST Music Production)

Moira Dela Torre, Malaya (Star Music)

Regine Velasquez, Hugot (Viva Records)

Sarah Geronimo, Ganito (Viva Records)

Album of the Year

Kapit, Christian Bautista (Universal Records)

Klarisse, Klarisse (Star Music)

Malaya, Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)

Nakakalokal, Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)

Palm Dreams, James Reid (Viva Records)

Sa Kabila Ng Lahat, Rivermaya (Star Music)

This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Records)

Concert of the Year

#PaMore, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, and Regine Velasquez (Starmedia Entertainment)

All About Love, Jed Madela (Ang Mata'y Alagain Foundation, Inc.)

Love In Motion, Gary Valenciano (GV Productions, Inc. and Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management)

Morisette is Made, Morisette (Aldueza Events Productions)

Timeless OPM, Rico J. Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera, Claire Dela Fuente (Starmedia Entertainment)

Prima Jona, Jona (Star Events, ABS-CBN Events and Creative Media Entertainment)

R3.O, Regine Velasquez (iMusic Entertainment and Viva Live, Inc.)

This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Live, Inc.)

Male Concert Performer of the Year

Erik Santos, #Pamore (Starmedia Entertainment)

Gary Valenciano, Love in Motion (GV Productions, Inc. and Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management)

James Reid, Revolution, JaDine Concert (Viva Live, Inc.)

Jed Madela, All About Love (Ang Mata'y Alagain Foundation, Inc.)

Martin Nievera, #Pamore (Starmedia Entertainment)

Ogie Alcasid, Nakakalokal (World Vision and A-Team)

Rico J. Puno, Timeless OPM (Starmedia Entertainment)

Xian Lim, Songs In The Key Of X (KimXian Around The Globe, Inc.)

Female Concert Performer of the Year

Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Ai Heart U (Starmedia Entertainment)

Jona, Prima Jona (Star Events, ABS-CBN Events and Creative Media Entertainment)

Maja Salvador, Maja On Stage (Four Lights Entertainment Productions)

Manilyn Reynes, The Triplet Concert (Striking Star Productions)

Morisette, Morisette Is Made (Aldueza Events Productions)

Regine Velasquez, R3.0 (iMusic Entertainment and Viva Live, Inc.)

Sarah Geronimo, This I5 Me (Viva Live, Inc.)

Music Video of the Year

"Bounce", Regine Tolentino / Director - Nolan Bernardino and Dondi Narciso (Viva Records)

"Cool Down", James Reid / Director - Deej Fabian (Viva Records)

"Follow My Lead" , Ex Battalion / Director - Titus Cee (Frontrow International)

"Huwag Ka Nang Umuwi," Matteo Guidicelli / Director- Stephen Ngo (Star Music)

"Paulit-Ulit,"Kristoffer Martin / Director - Miggy Tanchanco (GMA Records)

"Pinipigil," Yeng Constantino / Director - Paul Basinilio (Star Music)

"Sinta," Glaiza De Castro / Director - Alwyn Uytingco (PolyEast Records)

"Tagpuan," Moira Dela Torre / Director - John Pratts (Star Music)

New Male Recording Artist of the Year

Allen Cecilio "Baby Ko" (FlipMusic Productions, Inc.)

Arnold Reyes "Sana May Forever" (LST Music Production)

Erard Walang Forever (Star Music)

JC Santos "Puwede Naman" (Star Music)

Migo Adecer “I Long To Ask You” (GMA Records)

Neo "Kuya E" De Padua "Ako'y Nangarap" (Big Eyes Events and Productions)

Patrick Quiroz "Ikaw Pa Rin" (Star Music)

Pong Idusora "'Di Kita Ipagpapalit" (Lodi Records)

Tony Labrusca "Tanging Ikaw" (Insight 360 Consultancy Services, Inc.)

New Female Recording Artist of the Year

Aiana Juarez "Maghihintay" (Asian Artist Agency, Inc.)

Janah Zaplan "Di Ko Na Kaya" (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)

Kisses Delavin "Di Ko Lang Masabi" (Star Music)

Kyline Alcantara "Sundo" (GMA Records)

Leila Alcasid "Completely In Love" (Star Music)

Maymay Entrata "Toinks" (Star Music)

Regine Tolentino "Moving To the Music" (Viva Records)

Rayantha Leigh "Laging Ikaw" (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)

Sofia Romualdez "Thinkin' Of U" (Viva Records)

Pop Album of the Year

Breakthrough, Julie Anne San Jose (Universal Records)

Key Of X, Xian Lim (Star Music)

Klarisse, Klarisse (Star Music)

Nagbabalik, Janno Gibbs (GMA Records)

Palm Dreams, James Reid (Viva Records)

Sam: 12, Sam Milby (Star Music)

This I5 Me, Sarah Geronimo (Viva Records)

Touch Of Your Love, Kim Chiu (Star Music)

Male Pop Artist of the Year

Bryan Termulo, “Agwat” (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)

Chivas, “Hindi Ko Kaya” (LST Music Production)

James Reid,“Cool Down” (Viva Records)

Juan Karlos Labajo, “Demonyo” (MCA Music, Inc.)

Matteo Guidicelli, “Hey” (Star Music)

Sam Milby, “Who's That Girl” (Star Music)

Xian Lim, “Download” (Star Music)

Female Pop Artist of the Year

Julie Anne San Jose, “Tayong Dalawa” (Universal Records)

Kim Chiu, “Okay Na Ako” (Star Music)

Klarisse, “Wala Na Talaga” (Star Music)

Marion Aunor, “Akala” (Viva Records)

Moira Dela Torre, “Tagpuan” (Star Music)

Nadine Lustre, “Stay Up” (Viva Records)

Sarah Geronimo,“Ganito” (Viva Records)

Acoustic Album of the Year

Biyaheng Langit, Davey Langit (Star Music)

Biyahe Pa Rin, Noel Cabangon (Universal Records)

Even Such Is Time, Cynthia Alexander (Cynthia Alexander Music)

This Migz Haleco (Star Music)

Male Acoustic Artist of the Year

Davey Langit, "Idjay" (Star Music)

Migz Haleco, "Bes" (Star Music)

Noel Cabangon, "Tadhana" (Universal Records)

Female Acoustic Artist of the Year

Cynthia Alexander, “Even Such Is Time” (Cynthia Alexander Music)

Jingle Buena, “Our Shadows Can't Lie” (LST Music Production)

Keiko Necesario, "Panaginip" (Stages Sessions)

Compilation Album of the Year

Feels, Various Artists (Ivory Music and Video, Inc.)

Himig Handog," Various Artists (Star Music)

Hugot Sa Tag-Ulan, Various Artists (Insight 360 Consultancy Services Inc.)

Sana May Forever... The Love Album, Various Artists (LST Music Production)

Songs I Grew Up With, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto (RJ Productions)

Dance Album of the Year

Clique 5, Clique 5 (316 Records)

Electro Sitti, Sitti (MCA Music Philippines)

Love, BoyBandPh, BoyBandPh (Star Music)

Moving To The Music, Regine Tolentino (Viva Records)

Duo/Group Artist of the Year

Agsunta, "Di Ba Halata" (Star Music)

Ben and Ben, "Kathang Isip" (Warner Music Philippines)

BoyBandPh, "Hanggang Kailan Kaya" (Star Music)

Broadway Boys , "Nag-iisa" (TAPE, Inc.)

Clique 5, "Teka Muna" (316 Records)

Miko and Gab, "Hugot" (Star Music)

The Company, "Lovely Day" (Universal Records)

Rock Album of the Year

Flight, Franco (MCA Music)

Sa Kabila Ng Lahat, Rivermaya (Star Music)

Strings Attached, Moonstar88 (Alpha Music Corporation)

Synesthesia, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)

Whatever That Was, She’s Only Sixteen (Cleverheads Media)

Rock Artist of the Year

Franco, "Last Word" (MCA Music)

Moonstar88, "Huwag Na Muna" (Alpha Music Corporation)

Rivermaya ,"Manila" (Star Music)

She's Only Sixteen ,"Leave Me Out Of It" (Cleverheads Media)

Yeng Constantino "Pinipigil" (Star Music)

R&B Album of the Year

BTTR, Jensen and the Flips (Yellow Room Music Philippines)

Kamusta Ka, JayR (Homeworkz Entertainment Services)

The Queen of R&B, Kyla (Star Music)

R&B Artist of the Year

Brenan Espartinez, "Bakit Mahal Pa Rin Kita?” (LST Music Production)

Jay-R, “Kabilang Dako” (Homeworkz Entertainment Services)

Jensen and the Flips, “BTTR” (Yellow Room Music Philippines)

Kyla “Fix You And Me” (Star Music)

Rap Album of the Year

Ating Panahon, 727 Clique (Warner Music)

Materyal, Shanti Dope (Universal Records)

Realistick, Stick Figgas (MCA Music)

Rap Heartist, Abbadon (Thugszilla Productions)

Rotonda, Gloc 9 (Universal Records)

Rap Artist of the Year

727 Clique, Ating Panahon (Warner Music)

Abbadon, Dear Marcelo (Thugszilla Productions)

Abra,Tirador (Artifice Records)

Ex Battalion, Hayaan Mo Sila (Ex Battalion Music)

Franchize, Sulong (GMA Records)

Gloc 9, Ice Tubig (Universal Records)

Shanti Dope, Nadarang (Universal Records)

Stick Figgas, Lamanloob (MCA Music Philippines)

Revival Album of the Year

20/ 30: Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza Commemorative Anniversary Album (Star Music)

Biyahe Pa Rin,Noel Cabangon (Universal Records)

Nostalgia 2, The Company (Universal Records)

R.30, Regine Velasquez (Viva Records)

Songs I Grew Up With, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto (RJ Productions)

Novelty Artist of the Year

Awra, “Clap, Clap, Clap” (Star Music)

Blanktape, “Gusto Mo, Loadan Kita” (Star Music)

Jojo Alejar, "So Long Talong" (Star Music)

Nar Cabico, “Gaga” (GMA Records)

Neo "Kuya E" De Padua , “Tinapay” (Big Eyes Events and Productions)

Album Cover of the Year

20/30, Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado (Star Music)

Magandang Simulain,Glaiza De Castro (PolyEast Records)

Malaya, Moira Dela Torre (Star Music)

Nakakalokal,” Ogie Alcasid (Star Music)

Queen Of R&B,Kyla (Star Music)

Synesthesia, Yeng Constantino (Star Music)



Gawad Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Gary Valenciano



Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Basil Valdez

– Rappler.com