Published 1:00 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's not every day that some of the country's best voices in R&B drop by your office to serenade you with a song or two. So when it happens, you definitely pay attention.

Jay R, Jason Dy, and Jaya dropped by the Rappler HQ on Thursday, August 24, to serenade audiences both live and online, talk about the Philippine music scene, and to promote their upcoming concert SoulJa at the Resorts World Manila on August 30. (READ: How has R&B evolved in the Philippines? Jaya, Jay-R weigh in)

This version of "Bakit Pa Ba" – believe it or not – was rehearsed minutes before we went live. Jason explains they make it a point to sing a new song every time they promote their upcoming concert.

And while SoulJa, at the get-go, is a celebration of Philippine R&B and the careers of the 3 artists, Jaya says they hope it'll also encourage more Filipino artists to come forward with the kind of R&B they want.

For tickets to the show, log on to Ticket World. – Rappler.com