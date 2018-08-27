Here’s why Wanna One isn't like any other K-pop boy group

Published 8:18 PM, August 27, 2018

Before going to Wanna One’s last concert leg in Manila on Saturday, September 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena, here’s a quick peek into how this boy group came to life and swept millions of fangirls across the globe off their feet.

Wanna One was formed during the second season of Mnet’s survival program, Produce 101.

The project group consists of 11 members picked by national producers (South Korean viewers) who supported the show through voting. The final line up for the group was revealed on the 11th episode or the finale on June 16, 2017.

According to Soompi, the 11 members were chosen by “the total number of votes from the 1-week voting period leading up to the finale, combined with text voting that took place during the live show," and after tallying the collected votes, the members were announced live on television.

Here are the 11 winners from the survival program Produce 101, season 2:

(Top to bottom from left to right: Park Woojin, Yoon Jisung, Ong Seongwoo, Ha Sungwoon, Lee Daehwi, Park Jihoon, Bae Jinyoung, Hwang Minhyun, Lai Kuanlin, Kim Jaehwan, and Kang Daniel)

Kang Daniel, the center and certainly the most loved member of the group, was ranked first by the fans. Park Jihoon, sub-vocalist and known for his famous wink during the show Produce 101, ranked second. Placing third was Lee Daehwi, lead vocalist of the group. Kim Jaehwan, placing fourth is the group’s main vocalist. The lead dancer, Ong Seongwoo was ranked fifth. At Rank 6 is Park Woojin, with his great dancing and rapping skills. Lai Kuanlin, the youngest (maknae) ranked 7th. He hails from Taiwan. At 8th is the leader of the group, Yoon Jisung. Hwang Minhyun, at rank 9, came from the boy group Nuest. Bae Jinyoung followed, and now the lead rapper of the group. Ha Sungwoon, who placed 11th, is Wanna One’s main vocalist.

The group debuted on August 7, 2017 at the Gocheok Sky Dome with the special event called “Wanna One Premier Show-Con."

The event’s concept was a mix of “concert” and “showcase" according to Hellokpop. They made their debut performance with their first title track, "Energetic" at their Show-Con, and also performed the rest of the songs in their first mini album.

Produce 101, Season 2’s system

There were 101 male contestants that participated in this survival program – a mix of trainees and debuted idols from different agencies — that wanted to debut/re-debut to gain recognition from the general public.

The process in the second season is pretty similar to the first one. However in the second season, the national producers had a hand in everthing – the debut concept, song and group name, according to Soompi.

The contestants were first evaluated by the mentors and were grouped from Rank A (the highest) to Rank F (the lowest); then they were set to practice and master the song, "Nayana (It’s Me)," the theme song for this season.

The latter episodes featured the Battle Group Evaluation, Position Evaluation, Concept Evaluation, and Final Evaluation, during which the trainees performed various songs that showcased their charms and talents.

After every episode, the rankings were revealed.

In the first elimination, only 60 Produce 101 trainees remained. In the second elimination, 35 trainees were left. In the third elimination, 20; and in the final episode, only the top 11 made it into the final line up.

Whoever ranked first would be the center of Wanna One until the end of their promotion.

One of a kind

Since Wanna One is just a project boy group, they only have a limited time to promote together. Their contract will only last for 1 year and 5 months. After that, the members will have to return to their respective agencies. They are set to disband on December 31, 2018.

Despite having a compressed time of promotion, the group has been able to release two mini albums, a repackaged album, and a special album during their recent comeback in June 2018.

Wanna One had their worldwide fan meetings in 2017 and Manila was included on their list – they held the Manila fan meeting at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 13, 2017.

Despite having limited opportunities to promote, Wanna One has achieved much

Wanna One became a worldwide sensation despite just being a rookie group. Their first title track, "Energetic," debuted at first place on the realtime charts on all six major music sites in Korea.

They bagged their first music show trophy with "Energetic" on Show Champion a week after their debut. On November 15, 2017, 101 days since debut, the group exceeded 1.01 million in total album sales. And after just a few months of promoting, they've already won a handful of distinctions from different music shows and music awards.

Wanna One is also consistent in placing on top of all major realtime charts in every comeback.

Wanna One also received the “Rookie Grand Slam” for sweeping every rookie award in 2017.

So why should everyone watch Wanna One’s concert on Saturday?

The group’s world tour is their first and last world tour together as Wanna One. Manila is their last stop for this tour. Surely, the Saturday event will be one of the most memorable concerts for PH Wannables. – Rappler.com