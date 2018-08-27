Christian sings with the Irish group

Published 2:54 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Bautista fulfilled another dream in his singing career, as he teamed up with Irish boyband Boyzone for a song during the group's concert on Sunday, August 26, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Christian, who was one of the front acts for the concert, was called onstage by the boys, as they sang one of their classics – "No Matter What."

Christian sang lines which the late Stephen Gately used to sing. It was clear from the look of Irish group – especially Ronan Keating – that they were pleased with his rendition.

"What a very talented and kind and generous group they are," Christian captioned the video.

In another post after the concert, Christian wrote: "I used to sing in an acapella group back in high school. We had a lot of boy band songs in our rep, including songs from [Boyzone]. I never imagined i would be given an opportunity to actually sing with them onstage. This was a great night. "

The Irish group was in the country as part of the 25th anniversary and Farewell Tour. – Rappler.com